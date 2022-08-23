Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
171 homes approved next to Greenville County soccer complex
GREENVILLE — After months of rejection and redesigns, a large subdivision won approval to build next to the CESA Soccer Complex along Anderson Ridge Road in Greenville County. To finally gain approval, developer Samuel Tedde promised to pay more than $1.6 million to widen White Circle from his development’s...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina
Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
The Post and Courier
Spartanburg addiction recovery nonprofit expanding with new facility in Wellford
WELLFORD — A faith-based nonprofit helping men recover from addiction is expanding with a new facility off U.S. Highway 29. The 10,000-square-foot building will allow Evans Training Center to more than double its capacity. “We take a long-term, slow-motion approach to 'why do you keep doing this' and 'how...
FOX Carolina
Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night. The district said families that are eligible...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina first responders, military personnel undergo helicopter rescue training
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina first responders and military personnel are undergoing intense helicopter rescue training in the Upstate. The South Carolina Helicopter Aquatic Rescue Team is holding its week-long, largest training this week across Greenville, Pickens and Oconee counties. SC-HART is a partnership between the State Urban...
FOX Carolina
Children’s toy supplier to create new jobs in Laurens County
GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC announced plans to move its corporate headquarters to Laurens County and create 80 new jobs. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC creates safe and reliable, licensed and non-licensed children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers, according to the governor’s office.
3 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co.
ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three pets were exposed to rabid skunk Monday in Anderson County. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services, the skunk was found near Fred Dean Road and Luke Bouknight Road in Starr. The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Monday and was confirmed […]
greenvillejournal.com
S.C. Teacher of the Year: From ‘Corridor of Shame’ comes all-star educator
Last May, Deion Jamison was seated in a fancy gala at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center when state Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman walked onstage and called out his name. “I was shocked,” Jamison said, looking back on the moment he was declared the 2023 South Carolina Teacher of the...
The Post and Courier
Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M
PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is currently for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors, and military and government leaders. The 5-bed, 3.5 bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
WYFF4.com
Oconee Memorial Hospital saves newborn with first-time procedure
SENECA, S.C. — Upstate doctors are calling the life-saving efforts for one newborn a miracle. Doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital did a procedure they haven't previously been able to do before to keep the baby girl alive. The Martin family's trip to the hospital Thursday...
The Post and Courier
155 homes proposed in Landrum on 80 acres
LANDRUM — A proposed development including 155 single-family homes could begin construction in early 2024 off state Highway 14 on the west side of the city if approved. The Claiborne development plan includes walking trails, pickleball courts, an open pavilion and a playground. The city's Planning Commission is scheduled to review the project at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in City Hall council chambers at 100 N. Shamrock Ave.
WYFF4.com
Donor asks for reward money back in homicide case of well-known South Carolina horse trainer
CHESNEE, S.C. — A person who put up a reward for information about the death of a well-known horse trainer in South Carolina has asked for the money back. The Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office announced the $25,000 reward in September 2021 after the death of Martijn Stuurman in June of 2021.
Multiple Upstate dog seizures send influx of animals to shelters
This week there have been two large dog seizures. There was seizure at a home in Enoree and another in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
Death of Rockstar Cheer founder investigated by coroner, deputies
The owner and founder of Rockstar Cheer, which operates youth cheer and tumbling gyms in several locations throughout the country including Greenville, has died.
greenville.com
In Greenville County, Past Racist Deeds Abet Gentrification, Displacement
In an article appearing in The Post and Courier (Greenville), reporter Conor Hughes followed up on a mapping project carried out by Furman University researchers including Sam Hayes ’20, and Ken Kolb, chair and professor of the sociology department. They and other researchers at The Shi Institute for Sustainable...
FOX Carolina
Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
Top South Carolina public high schools for parent, teacher and student satisfaction
An opinion survey released by South Carolina's Department of Education shows how well parents, teachers and students are satisfied with their public high school.
