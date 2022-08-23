ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
The Post and Courier

171 homes approved next to Greenville County soccer complex

GREENVILLE — After months of rejection and redesigns, a large subdivision won approval to build next to the CESA Soccer Complex along Anderson Ridge Road in Greenville County. To finally gain approval, developer Samuel Tedde promised to pay more than $1.6 million to widen White Circle from his development’s...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
Soda City Biz WIRE

Loop Opens Second Headquarters in Downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina

Spartanburg, SC - Loop, a staffing and recruiting firm, delivering best-in-class workforce solutions nationwide, announced today the official opening of its office located in the heart of downtown Spartanburg, South Carolina. The new office will function as a hub connecting Loop with the local community and its thriving industry, creating economic growth opportunities in Spartanburg and throughout the Carolinas.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville County Schools waive reduced lunch fee

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the rest of the school year, Greenville County Schools will provide free meals to all students that qualify for reduced meal plans. The Greenville County School Board unanimously approved the measure at a meeting on Tuesday night. The district said families that are eligible...
GREENVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Health
City
Travelers Rest, SC
Greenville County, SC
Government
Greenville County, SC
Coronavirus
County
Greenville County, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

Children’s toy supplier to create new jobs in Laurens County

GRAY COURT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC announced plans to move its corporate headquarters to Laurens County and create 80 new jobs. Sunny Days Entertainment, LLC creates safe and reliable, licensed and non-licensed children’s toys for some of the nation’s largest retailers, according to the governor’s office.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

3 pets exposed to rabid skunk in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Three pets were exposed to rabid skunk Monday in Anderson County. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Services, the skunk was found near Fred Dean Road and Luke Bouknight Road in Starr. The skunk was submitted to DHEC’s laboratory for testing on Monday and was confirmed […]
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Department#Bon Secours Health System#Emergency Services#Domestic Violence#Linus Covid#General Health#Prisma Health#North Greenville Hospital#American#Congress#County Council
The Post and Courier

Historic 1830s Pendleton home for sale for $1.3M

PENDLETON — A nearly 200-year-old home with a storied history in Anderson County is currently for sale for $1.3 million. The Glen, a private residence built in the 1830s, has connections to generations of local doctors, and military and government leaders. The 5-bed, 3.5 bath home was last sold in 1998, according to realtor.com.
PENDLETON, SC
WYFF4.com

Oconee Memorial Hospital saves newborn with first-time procedure

SENECA, S.C. — Upstate doctors are calling the life-saving efforts for one newborn a miracle. Doctors and nurses at Prisma Health Oconee Memorial Hospital did a procedure they haven't previously been able to do before to keep the baby girl alive. The Martin family's trip to the hospital Thursday...
SENECA, SC
The Post and Courier

155 homes proposed in Landrum on 80 acres

LANDRUM — A proposed development including 155 single-family homes could begin construction in early 2024 off state Highway 14 on the west side of the city if approved. The Claiborne development plan includes walking trails, pickleball courts, an open pavilion and a playground. The city's Planning Commission is scheduled to review the project at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in City Hall council chambers at 100 N. Shamrock Ave.
LANDRUM, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Emergency Medical Services
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX Carolina

Grand Bohemian Lodge opens in heart of Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville’s newest luxury hotel is opening its door for the first time to customers. The Grand Bohemian Lodge, located at 44 East Camperdown Way, sits tall over Falls Park and Reedy river in the heart of downtown Greenville. “With rich woods and stone accents,...
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies serving warrant at home in Piedmont, dispatch says

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a home in Piedmont, according to dispatch. Dispatch said officials were called to Mansion Circle to serve a warrant Tuesday morning. Neighbors tells us there are more than a dozen officers responding to the home. We...
WSPA 7News

Deputies: Truck driver steals excavator in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help identifying a driver of a truck used to steal an excavator Sunday near Cowpens. According to deputies, the Doosan Excavator DX225LC-3 was taken from a job site near mile marker 82 on Interstate 85 Northbound. The truck was last captured on […]
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Power restored to hundreds in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Duke Energy said hundreds were experiencing a power outage early Sunday morning in Greenville County. Previously, there were almost 2,000 customers were experiencing an outage. The first outage was reported around 4:27 a.m. The outage was from Boiling Springs Road to Rolling Green Circle. The utility company said the outage […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy