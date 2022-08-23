ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

A Risky $3.3 Billion Bet on the Fall of Tesla and Elon Musk

Elon Musk does not like investors and financiers to bet on Tesla's stock-market collapse. Last May, the richest man in the world attacked Bill Gates, who formerly was the richest man in the world, because the Microsoft (MSFT) co-founder had a short position of $500 million against Tesla (TSLA) . Selling stock short is a bet that the price will drop.
torquenews.com

Tesla Doing the Impossible With FSD

Tesla is doing the impossible with FSD. With the recent videos of Chuck's left turn being solved, we are witnessing the birth of artificial intelligence. Tesla is doing the impossible with its auto pilot team and FSD software. The more you look at this software, the more you see just how insane it looks. Let's see what Dr. Know-It-All Knows It All has to say about this.
