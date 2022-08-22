CoinShares Executive Meltem Demirors Predicts What’s in Store for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in Q3

Read full article on original website
Here’s What’s Next for Bitcoin, Dogecoin and One Altcoin That’s Up Over 130% in a Month: Top Crypto Analyst
A popular analyst and trader is offering his outlook on three crypto assets amid volatility in the markets. Starting with the flagship crypto asset, pseudonymous analyst Altcoin Sherpa tells his 181,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin (BTC) has established a short-term bottom just below the $21,000 level. According to the trader,...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Makes Big Crypto Prediction As BlackRock and Meta Enter Space
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is sharing his thoughts about the industry’s present and future. In a new interview with CNBC’s Crypto World, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong tells host Kate Rooney that he believes Big Tech companies like BlackRock and Meta will all participate in the next phase of the crypto-powered internet.
Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker
The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
Here’s What Needs To Happen for Bitcoin and Ethereum To Continue Upward Momentum, According to Top Analyst
A widely followed crypto trader is outlining how the top two leading digital assets can continue their upward movement. The pseudonymous analyst known as Rekt Capital tells his 328,000 Twitter followers that king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) has been in a technical uptrend for the past five days that could continue.
Bullish Bitcoin (BTC) On-Chain Signal Flips for First Time Since August 2021: Analyst Will Clemente
Popular on-chain analyst Will Clemente says an important Bitcoin (BTC) metric has flipped bullish for the first time in a year. Clemente tells his 658,400 Twitter followers that a shift is taking place for Bitcoin and its miners. “Bitcoin’s hash ribbons have flashed a buy signal for the first time...
Bitcoin and Ethereum Tumble As Fed Chairman Jerome Powell Issues Fresh Economic Warning
Stocks and crypto assets are down across the board in response to the Federal Reserve’s latest policy announcement. In a new speech at the Fed’s annual meeting, Chairman Jerome Powell says that the Fed’s primary goal is bringing inflation back down to 2% and therefore does not plan to lower interest rates in the short term.
$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO
The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
Quant Analyst Says Legacy Financial Institutions Are Eyeing One Ethereum-Dominated Sector – Here’s Why
The traditional finance sector will dip its toes into decentralized finance (DeFi) in the next few months, predicts Ki Young Ju, chief executive of on-chain insights platform CryptoQuant. Young Ju tells his 304,800 Twitter followers that stablecoins are leading the way in terms of institutional adoption. As evidence, he points...
Will Mt. Gox Crash Bitcoin (BTC)? Host of Coin Bureau Weighs In on Potential Crypto Crisis
A popular crypto analyst is shining light on the possible impact of the upcoming Mt.Gox bankruptcy payments on the value of Bitcoin (BTC). The now-defunct Mt. Gox collapsed in 2014 after it was hit by an attacker who stole 850,000 Bitcoin worth about $500 million at the time. Mt. Gox’s...
Here’s How Avalanche (AVAX) Can Nearly Double in Price, According to Popular Crypto Analyst
A widely followed crypto analyst is laying out a crucial indicator for Ethereum competitor Avalanche (AVAX). Michaël van de Poppe tells his 623,400 Twitter followers that Avalanche and many other altcoins dropped below their 50-day moving averages due to last week’s price correction. The trader says if the...
Binance Offering XRP Rewards to Traders – Here’s How to Get the Free Crypto
The world’s leading crypto exchange platform is launching a new reward program where users can complete quizzes to earn digital assets. According to a new company announcement, Binance will be offering verified users the opportunity to earn crypto by learning about virtual assets and proving their knowledge on the subject.
Bitcoin and Two Top-10 Ethereum Competitors Gearing Up for Strong Bounce Before Crashing Lower, Warns Top Analyst
A widely followed analyst with a successful track record of predicting market pullbacks is updating his outlook on several top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 487,100 Twitter followers that in light of the recent rally in the S&P 500 futures market, Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely to recapture the $23,000 level before subsequently breaking down.
Crypto Analyst Says Polygon (MATIC) and One More Large-Cap Altcoin Are the Ones To Watch Right Now
Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe is naming two altcoins that he believes should be part of a trader’s watchlist. The widely followed analyst tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that while smart contract platform EOS (EOS) has recently staged a strong rally, he’s still has his radar locked on blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and Binance’s utility token BNB.
Upcoming Ethereum Upgrade Could Do More Harm Than Good to Crypto Sector Worth Over $140,000,000,000: DappRadar
A new report by decentralized application information platform DappRadar is warning that Ethereum’s (ETH) upcoming Merge could cause harm to one key sector of the crypto industry. Citing crypto investment giant Grayscale, the report says that stablecoins, which currently enjoy a market cap of $142.82 billion, could be an...
Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Explains How Crypto Payments Can Be Adopted by the Masses
Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says he considers crypto assets to be a superior form of making payments compared to mainstream alternatives. The 28-year-old programmer says that using digital coins for payments doesn’t just deter censorship, it is also a more convenient method for international remittances and business deals, based on his personal experiences.
Popular Crypto Analyst Warns Bitcoin (BTC) Poised To Trap Bulls, Updates Outlook on Ethereum (ETH)
A closely followed crypto strategist believes that Bitcoin (BTC) is setting up bulls to believe that the $20,000 area could be the bear market bottom. Pseudonymous analyst Pentoshi warns his 600,100 Twitter followers that Bitcoin has touched support around $20,000 three times in span of about a month. “Things that...
XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Two Mid-Cap Altcoins Flashing Bullish in One Metric, Says Analytics Firm Santiment
Market intelligence firm Santiment is naming four altcoins that are currently witnessing bullish sentiment based on an indicator that gauges the overall attitude of crypto traders and investors. Santiment says that the highest levels of positive sentiment are being enjoyed by XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), decentralized finance blockchain PancakeSwap (CAKE)...
Ethereum-Based Altcoin That Surged 150% in a Month To Continue Rallying Amid Rising Whale Activity: Santiment
Crypto analytics platform Santiment is expressing bullishness on one Ethereum-based token that has already rallied by triple-digits. Santiment says that the utility token of sports fan engagement platform Socios.com, Chiliz (CHZ), is set to continue rallying as whale activity surrounding it hits a five-month high. “Chiliz has peppered its way...
Little-Known Ethereum Staking Altcoin Defies the Market and Surges Nearly 60% This Week Ahead of ETH 2.0 Merge
An under-the-radar altcoin focused on Ethereum (ETH) staking applications is surging ahead of the ETH 2.0 upgrade. The SSV Network (SSV) is a decentralized, open-source staking network that bills itself as being designed for building “high-performance, secure, and decentralized ETH staking applications.”. The project’s native token, SSV, is up...
New Low Incoming for Bitcoin, Warns Analyst Who Called 2018 BTC Bottom – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto analyst and trader is expressing short-term bearish sentiment for the leading digital asset Bitcoin (BTC). Pseudonymous analyst SmartContracter tells his 210,600 Twitter followers that Bitcoin is set to hit a new low, after which it will spark a rally. “On the lower time frames, I think...
