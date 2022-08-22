ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinShares Executive Meltem Demirors Predicts What’s in Store for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) in Q3

By Daily Hodl Staff
dailyhodl.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
dailyhodl.com

Binance Outlines Support for Ethereum 2.0 Upgrade, Says Upcoming Proof-of-Stake Chain Will Adopt ‘ETH’ Ticker

The world’s biggest crypto exchange platform says it is making the necessary preparations ahead of Ethereum’s (ETH) transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism. In a new announcement, Binance says that the much-anticipated Merge upgrade could result in the blockchain splitting into two competing chains, which would create a new token.
dailyhodl.com

$1,000,000,000 Crypto Fund Moving Into Bitcoin and Two Ethereum Rivals as One Major Risk Emerges, Says CIO

The chief investment officer of Valkyrie Investments says that the crypto asset manager is turning to flight-to-safety assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) as The Merge approaches. In a new interview with Bloomberg Technology, Valkyrie CIO Steve McClurg says that as Ethereum (ETH) prepares to transition to a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism in September, the crypto asset manager is exiting all of its positions in the second-largest digital asset.
dailyhodl.com

Binance Offering XRP Rewards to Traders – Here’s How to Get the Free Crypto

The world’s leading crypto exchange platform is launching a new reward program where users can complete quizzes to earn digital assets. According to a new company announcement, Binance will be offering verified users the opportunity to earn crypto by learning about virtual assets and proving their knowledge on the subject.
dailyhodl.com

Bitcoin and Two Top-10 Ethereum Competitors Gearing Up for Strong Bounce Before Crashing Lower, Warns Top Analyst

A widely followed analyst with a successful track record of predicting market pullbacks is updating his outlook on several top crypto assets. The pseudonymous trader known as Capo tells his 487,100 Twitter followers that in light of the recent rally in the S&P 500 futures market, Bitcoin (BTC) is also likely to recapture the $23,000 level before subsequently breaking down.
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says Polygon (MATIC) and One More Large-Cap Altcoin Are the Ones To Watch Right Now

Popular crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe is naming two altcoins that he believes should be part of a trader’s watchlist. The widely followed analyst tells his 623,200 Twitter followers that while smart contract platform EOS (EOS) has recently staged a strong rally, he’s still has his radar locked on blockchain scaling solution Polygon (MATIC) and Binance’s utility token BNB.
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum Creator Vitalik Buterin Explains How Crypto Payments Can Be Adopted by the Masses

Ethereum (ETH) creator Vitalik Buterin says he considers crypto assets to be a superior form of making payments compared to mainstream alternatives. The 28-year-old programmer says that using digital coins for payments doesn’t just deter censorship, it is also a more convenient method for international remittances and business deals, based on his personal experiences.
dailyhodl.com

XRP, Binance Coin (BNB) and Two Mid-Cap Altcoins Flashing Bullish in One Metric, Says Analytics Firm Santiment

Market intelligence firm Santiment is naming four altcoins that are currently witnessing bullish sentiment based on an indicator that gauges the overall attitude of crypto traders and investors. Santiment says that the highest levels of positive sentiment are being enjoyed by XRP, Binance Coin (BNB), decentralized finance blockchain PancakeSwap (CAKE)...
dailyhodl.com

Ethereum-Based Altcoin That Surged 150% in a Month To Continue Rallying Amid Rising Whale Activity: Santiment

Crypto analytics platform Santiment is expressing bullishness on one Ethereum-based token that has already rallied by triple-digits. Santiment says that the utility token of sports fan engagement platform Socios.com, Chiliz (CHZ), is set to continue rallying as whale activity surrounding it hits a five-month high. “Chiliz has peppered its way...
dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Ethereum Staking Altcoin Defies the Market and Surges Nearly 60% This Week Ahead of ETH 2.0 Merge

An under-the-radar altcoin focused on Ethereum (ETH) staking applications is surging ahead of the ETH 2.0 upgrade. The SSV Network (SSV) is a decentralized, open-source staking network that bills itself as being designed for building “high-performance, secure, and decentralized ETH staking applications.”. The project’s native token, SSV, is up...
