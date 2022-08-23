ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona

Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
KOLD-TV

Police: No charges likely in deadly pedestrian crash on Nogales Highway

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on South Nogales Highway early Thursday, Aug. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was likely jaywalking just after 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway when they were struck by a 2010 Mercury Milan.
KOLD-TV

Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
ABC 15 News

Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday

TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
KOLD-TV

Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
KOLD-TV

UPDATE: Authorities detain armed suspect on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. At 10:26 a.m., the University of Arizona Police Department said the man was taken into custody and gave the all-clear. The suspect was captured near the UA student union,...
KOLD-TV

Derek Chauvin transferred to Tucson prison

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a federal prison in Tucson Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a CBS report, Derek Chauvin was transferred from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights to the Federal Correctional Institution - Tucson.

