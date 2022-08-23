Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Restaurant is Closing, Returning to the StreetsGreyson FTucson, AZ
Latest Starbucks unionization attempt fails in PhoenixJeremy BerenPhoenix, AZ
How a retirement community survived and thrived during a pandemicCommunity SaddleBrookeSaddlebrooke, AZ
Rock of Oracle: Sue and Jerry's Trading Post helps lead community revivalJeff KronenfeldOracle, AZ
AOL Corp
4 people fatally shot, including constable, at eviction in Arizona
Four people were killed in a shooting during an eviction in southern Arizona, including a constable. Deborah Martinez, a Pima County constable, was serving an eviction notice at the Lind Commons apartment complex in Tucson, the Arizona Daily Star reported. Lind Commons Apartments in Tucson, Ariz. (Google/) The identities of...
Four people killed, including constable, at Tucson apartment complex
The Tucson Police Department (TPD) is responding to reports of a shooting. Officers say the shooting happened at 3493 E. Lind Rd.
KOLD-TV
Police: No charges likely in deadly pedestrian crash on Nogales Highway
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on South Nogales Highway early Thursday, Aug. 25. According to the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was likely jaywalking just after 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway when they were struck by a 2010 Mercury Milan.
KOLD-TV
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in midtown Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four were killed in a likely triple murder-suicide at an apartment complex in midtown Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department said officers were called to Lind Commons Apartments, located at 3493 East Lind Road, around 11 a.m. According to several sources,...
AZFamily
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A police officer shot a suspect at the Circle K at the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road in Tucson on Thursday, Aug. 25. The Tucson Police Department confirmed an officer-involved shooting is under investigation. According to Sgt. Richard Grandillas, the SWAT team...
Pedestrian killed Wednesday on South Nogales Highway
A pedestrian was hit and killed in the early morning hours Wednesday, Aug. 24 on South Nogales Highway near Corona Road, according to Tucson Police.
KOLD-TV
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Tucson police officer who fatally shot an armed suspect in a mobility scooter last year has been indicted on a manslaughter charge. Mike Storie, attorney for Ryan Remington, confirmed his client was charged. Pima County Attorney Laura Conover hosted a 3 p.m....
KOLD-TV
Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.
Police arrest hit-and-run driver in deadly wreck case
Tucson police identified a 57-year-old man who died after an Aug. 17 wreck and made an arrest in the case. Police say Martin Rolando Batista was found in a desert lot.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24. According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects....
ABC 15 News
Inmate dies in Pima County Jail Tuesday
TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to reports of an in-custody death at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on Aug. 16 around 8 p.m. The dead man has been identified as 37-year-old Wade Welch. On Aug. 15, Welch was booked into the Pima County Adult...
KOLD-TV
Authorities searching for armed man on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. The University of Arizona Police Department said a man had a handgun in his waistband. He was last seen running away from the communications building, which is near University and Park.
Former Tucson officer indicted on manslaughter charges
Former police officer Ryan Remington, who was fired in January, is indicted on manslaughter charges for shooting a man in a wheelchair, per the TPD's Association attorney Mike Storie.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Authorities detain armed suspect on University of Arizona campus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24. At 10:26 a.m., the University of Arizona Police Department said the man was taken into custody and gave the all-clear. The suspect was captured near the UA student union,...
TPD: Shooting near Irvington Road
The Tucson Police Department responds to a report of a shooting near Irvington. Officers got calls reporting of shots heard and several people running from the area.
KOLD-TV
Derek Chauvin transferred to Tucson prison
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The former Minneapolis police officer convicted of killing George Floyd was transferred to a federal prison in Tucson Wednesday, Aug. 24. According to a CBS report, Derek Chauvin was transferred from the Minnesota Correctional Facility in Oak Park Heights to the Federal Correctional Institution - Tucson.
16-year-old faces second-degree murder charge in Rio Rico killing
A 16-year-old boy faces murder charges in the killing of a 72-year-old man. The suspect was found hiding in the attic of a home at 1391 Anclar Court in Rio Rico, Ariz. Friday.
KOLD-TV
DPS officer released from hospital after being dragged during car chase
SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been released from the hospital after being dragged during a car chase on State Route 92 earlier this month. Officials say that on Thursday, Aug. 11, an Acura sedan was pulled over on SR...
Tucson man sentenced to three years for dealing firearms without a license
A Tucson man is facing three years of prison for dealing firearms without a license. The man has been identified as 37-year-old Isaias Delgado. Jennifer G. Zipps, United States District
