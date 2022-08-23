TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month. According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO