Mena, AR

arkadelphian.com

$125K pledged to Amity mill project

AMITY — A site that until in recent months had been an outdoor flea market will return once again to a sawmill. Come the end of 2022, Caddo River Wood Products will operate as a mill at the former site of Amity Trade Days. The limited liability company will likely be the recipient of a $125,000 incentives package from the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County following a unanimous vote Tuesday to help fund the project.
AMITY, AR
ktoy1047.com

Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs....
GLENWOOD, AR
5NEWS

Whataburger to break ground in Poteau

POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and franchisee WAB Venture will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Whataburger in Poteau, Oklahoma. The ceremony will be held at 1903 N. Broadway St., the future site of the restaurant, at 10 a.m on Aug. 25. “This...
POTEAU, OK
waldronnews.com

Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased

DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
menastar.com

Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.

DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
SEVIER COUNTY, AR
arkadelphian.com

Victims in rape case now total 19

There are now 19 official victims in the case against Glenwood businessman and former medical doctor Barry Alan Walker, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Turner said. With 21 felony counts — 19 victims and more coming forward — Turner said the case is the largest underage sex case that he has seen during his tenure in South Arkansas.
CLARK COUNTY, AR
KXII.com

McCurtain County Officials search for missing man

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man. According to the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office, Eric Michael Haley was last seen on Sunday July 31, 2022. They said Eric Haley left his job at around 5 p.m. from Catfish King in Idabel, with his ex wife Denise Haley driving a white Toyota Camary.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Two men found guilty of shooting, beating young men

MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty in a shooting that left two people injured back in May of 2020. According to federal prosecutors, 37-year-old Kevin Ray Ward and 32-year-old and Anthony Juan Armenta confronted three young men who had returned from fishing on the Mountain Fork River on May 24, 2020.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK

