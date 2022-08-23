Read full article on original website
Related
arkadelphian.com
$125K pledged to Amity mill project
AMITY — A site that until in recent months had been an outdoor flea market will return once again to a sawmill. Come the end of 2022, Caddo River Wood Products will operate as a mill at the former site of Amity Trade Days. The limited liability company will likely be the recipient of a $125,000 incentives package from the Economic Development Corp. of Clark County following a unanimous vote Tuesday to help fund the project.
ktoy1047.com
Rutledge Announces Conviction of Southwest Arkansas Mayor
Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announced the conviction of Glenwood Mayor Billy T. Smith who pleaded guilty to a Class A misdemeanor of Theft of Property and Abuse of Office. Smith will pay restitution to the City of Glenwood in the amount of $3,000, a $250 fine and court costs....
Whataburger to break ground in Poteau
POTEAU, Okla. — The Poteau Chamber of Commerce and franchisee WAB Venture will be hosting a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the first Whataburger in Poteau, Oklahoma. The ceremony will be held at 1903 N. Broadway St., the future site of the restaurant, at 10 a.m on Aug. 25. “This...
waldronnews.com
Retired Arkansas police dog lost in transport found deceased
DE QUEEN, Ark. – A retired German Shepherd police dog named Hunter was lost in transport from the East Coast on Aug. 13 to his adoptive home and later found dead. During Hunter's transport, he escaped in Sevier County, “somewhere near the Falls Chapel area around the Hwy 71/27 junction,” said the Sevier County Sheriff’s Office.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
menastar.com
Couple accused of passing fraudulent checks in Sevier County, Ark.
DE QUEEN, Ark. – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office wants local businesses to be on the lookout for a couple allegedly passing fraudulent checks in the county. According to the sheriff’s office, Amber Reed, also known as Amber Harris, and an unidentified man have cashed numerous fake checks totaling thousands of dollars in the Lockesburg, Ark., area and face criminal charges.
Multi-vehicle accident delaying traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a four-vehicle accident in the vicinity of 2300 Rogers Ave.
Victim identified in deadly Texas plane crash as Arkansas man
The victim of a fatal plane crash in Texas over the weekend has been identified by authorities as an Arkansas man.
Pair of accidents affecting traffic in Fort Smith
Fort Smith police have responded to a pair of two-vehicle accidents that are affecting traffic in the River Valley.
IN THIS ARTICLE
5newsonline.com
Joe Exotic hopes to lay roots in Fort Smith if released from Oklahoma prison
Joe Exotic rose to fame in 2020 with the Netflix documentary "Tiger King." Now behind bars, he says if he gets pardoned, he plans on settling down in Fort Smith.
arkadelphian.com
Victims in rape case now total 19
There are now 19 official victims in the case against Glenwood businessman and former medical doctor Barry Alan Walker, Clark County Prosecutor Dan Turner said. With 21 felony counts — 19 victims and more coming forward — Turner said the case is the largest underage sex case that he has seen during his tenure in South Arkansas.
Public help needed for identifying hit and run car
Fort Smith Police are asking the public to help locate the car and driver in connection to the accident that left a man dead Sunday morning.
KXII.com
McCurtain County Officials search for missing man
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - On Sunday, the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office announced the search for a missing man. According to the McCurtain County Sheriffs Office, Eric Michael Haley was last seen on Sunday July 31, 2022. They said Eric Haley left his job at around 5 p.m. from Catfish King in Idabel, with his ex wife Denise Haley driving a white Toyota Camary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
Two McCurtain County men convicted of several assault, firearm offenses
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced that two men were found guilty of multiple counts of assault and firearm offenses. Kevin Ray Ward, 37, and Anthony Juan Armenta, 32, both of McCurtain County were found guilty by a federal...
Poteau man killed in domestic violence incident
On August 23, the Poteau Police Department reported that a man was killed by a woman that shot him in self-defense during a "domestic violence incident."
Family of man killed in Fort Smith hit-and-run ask driver to come forward
FORT SMITH, Ark. — Fort Smith Police are asking for help identifying a vehicle of interest from Sunday's deadly hit and run crash. Around 4:20 a.m. on Aug. 21, 27-year-old Thomas Anthony Miller was killed along Towson Avenue in Fort Smith. Investigators believe the crash occurred between Phoenix Avenue and South Zero Street.
KATV
Fort Smith man charged with murder after woman's body found on abandoned driveway
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A Fort Smith man was charged Thursday in the homicide investigation of a woman whose body was found along an Arkansas highway earlier this month. According to the Arkansas State Police, Maurice Anthony Richardson, 60, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to the death of 53-year-old Tonia Tram Tran.
Poteau man killed Saturday morning, police say
Poteau Police responded to a call of a man shot at 2:47 a.m., according to Assistant Chief Greg Russell.
KXII.com
Two men found guilty of shooting, beating young men
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Two McCurtain County men have been found guilty in a shooting that left two people injured back in May of 2020. According to federal prosecutors, 37-year-old Kevin Ray Ward and 32-year-old and Anthony Juan Armenta confronted three young men who had returned from fishing on the Mountain Fork River on May 24, 2020.
Comments / 0