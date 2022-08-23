WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights have beaten John A. Holmes Aces for the second time this season. Even though the meetings were non-conference play, the intensity and energy display during the match showed differently. The first meeting was held at Holmes High School. The Knights’ volleyball team jumped out in front and won the first set 25-16. The Aces regrouped and won the second set by two, (26-24) and the...

WILLIAMSTON, NC ・ 13 MINUTES AGO