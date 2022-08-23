Read full article on original website
Kevin Diaz's Late Goal Lifts UCLA Men's Soccer Over UC Irvine
A header in the 52nd minute proved to be the difference in the Bruins’ home victory against the Anteaters.
Knights Beat Aces... Again
WILLIAMSTON - The Riverside Knights have beaten John A. Holmes Aces for the second time this season. Even though the meetings were non-conference play, the intensity and energy display during the match showed differently. The first meeting was held at Holmes High School. The Knights’ volleyball team jumped out in front and won the first set 25-16. The Aces regrouped and won the second set by two, (26-24) and the...
