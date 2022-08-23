ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

The Guardian

The Hit: Tony Stewart’s fatal collision with Kevin Ward Jr still lingers

One evening, eight years ago this month, a 20-year-old stock car driver named Kevin Ward Jr turned up to a mud-packed oval circuit in upstate New York for a minor-league race. About halfway through, he was bumped by a rival car and sent spiraling into a barrier. Seeing red, Ward exited his vehicle and charged down the banked circuit to vent his frustration. Several cars tacked down to the inside-most line to avoid him. But when the car that had ended Ward’s race approached, it veered up toward the young driver, and flung him 25 feet across the track to his death. Spectators at Canandaigua Motorsports Park gasped. They hadn’t just witnessed the horror of a driver killed in competition. They saw Ward, a local hero and ascendent talent, run over by Nascar megastar Tony Stewart.
MOTORSPORTS
Racing News

Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott

Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
MOTORSPORTS
thecomeback.com

Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement

Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
MOTORSPORTS
racer.com

TV ratings: Watkins Glen, WWTR

It seems that Thor the Thunder God is not a race fan. Lightning-holds and inclement weather impacted both IndyCar and NASCAR again last weekend, although both ultimately were able to stage their races to their full scheduled distances. Yet despite the extra investment of time and effort required on the part of viewers, the TV audiences were actually stronger than last year’s for both series.
WATKINS GLEN, NY
Racing News

NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)

Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
WATKINS GLEN, NY
FanSided

NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list

One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Yardbarker

NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2023 delayed again

NASCAR was expected to release the 2023 Cup Series schedule before the end of August but that has changed as the expectation now is that it is likely a couple of weeks away. Why is the scheduled release being held up and what should be expected?. The reasoning for the...
NFL

