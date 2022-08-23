Read full article on original website
Related
Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening
Dale Earnhardt Jr. has had no comment about a significant departure from his JR Motorsports team this week. The post Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s Silence About a Major Personnel Change Is Deafening appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
How Rich Are These Big-Name NASCAR Drivers?
In terms of how they get paid, NASCAR drivers are different from athletes in team sports. Whereas NFL and NBA players receive the bulk of their income from a signed contract with a team, a NASCAR...
NFL・
Kaulig Racing, Kyle Busch represents a powerful pairing in 2023 and beyond
Kaulig Racing and Kyle Busch would represent a powerful partnership for the 2023 season and beyond. Why is this move intriguing for both parties at this point?
Chase Elliott Mocked by Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin for Watkins Glen Blunder, and HMS Driver Responds
Chase Elliott made a mistake at Watkins Glen on Sunday. This week Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin couldn't help themselves and mocked the HMS driver for the blunder. He answered. The post Chase Elliott Mocked by Bubba Wallace and Denny Hamlin for Watkins Glen Blunder, and HMS Driver Responds appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
RELATED PEOPLE
The Hit: Tony Stewart’s fatal collision with Kevin Ward Jr still lingers
One evening, eight years ago this month, a 20-year-old stock car driver named Kevin Ward Jr turned up to a mud-packed oval circuit in upstate New York for a minor-league race. About halfway through, he was bumped by a rival car and sent spiraling into a barrier. Seeing red, Ward exited his vehicle and charged down the banked circuit to vent his frustration. Several cars tacked down to the inside-most line to avoid him. But when the car that had ended Ward’s race approached, it veered up toward the young driver, and flung him 25 feet across the track to his death. Spectators at Canandaigua Motorsports Park gasped. They hadn’t just witnessed the horror of a driver killed in competition. They saw Ward, a local hero and ascendent talent, run over by Nascar megastar Tony Stewart.
Kyle Larson details team meeting after contact with Chase Elliott
Kyle Larson doored Chase Elliott for the win at Watkins Glen International; A team meeting the next day has changed his tune on the contact. On Sunday, the NASCAR Cup Series raced on the road course of Watkins Glen International. The race ended with a bit of drama for the Hendrick Motorsports teammates of Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott.
JR Motorsports gives critical updates about its racing future in 2023 and beyond
JR Motorsports is working to find Noah Gragson's replacement and keeping four full-time teams. Plus, a big update on JR Motorsports and the NASCAR Cup Series.
thecomeback.com
Team Penske makes huge Joey Logano announcement
Racing star Joey Logano has been with Team Penske for the past 10 years as he’s become one of the best and most consistent drivers in NASCAR, and it looks like he’ll continue to be with Roger Penske’s team for the foreseeable future. On Wednesday, Team Penske...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting
After the physical finish on the track, the NASCAR world had questions. Now, we know… The post NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman Open Up About Hendrick Motorsports Meeting appeared first on Outsider.
NASCAR: Three Crew Members from Rick Ware Racing Suspended Following Race at Watkins Glen
Three crew members from Rick Ware Racing will be sidelined for four races, NASCAR announced… The post NASCAR: Three Crew Members from Rick Ware Racing Suspended Following Race at Watkins Glen appeared first on Outsider.
racer.com
TV ratings: Watkins Glen, WWTR
It seems that Thor the Thunder God is not a race fan. Lightning-holds and inclement weather impacted both IndyCar and NASCAR again last weekend, although both ultimately were able to stage their races to their full scheduled distances. Yet despite the extra investment of time and effort required on the part of viewers, the TV audiences were actually stronger than last year’s for both series.
NASCAR Penalty Report: August 2022 (Watkins Glen)
Three NASCAR crew members suspended for the next four races. Over the weekend, NASCAR visited the road course of Watkins Glen International. The New York track hosted the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series and ARCA Series. View the NASCAR penalty report from Watkins Glen International below. Two penalties have been...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kurt Busch to miss start of NASCAR playoffs
Kurt Busch will miss the beginning of NASCAR playoffs with concussion-like symptoms, thereby creating a second open spot in the
NASCAR: Notable omission from Daytona entry list
One driver who was slated to compete in Saturday night’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Daytona International Speedway will not have the chance to do so. The entry list for the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway, Saturday night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 (7:00 p.m. ET, NBC), was revealed earlier this week.
ETOnline.com
Inside NASCAR's Austin Dillon and Wife Whitney's Stunning North Carolina Home and New Reality Show (Exclusive)
Austin Dillon and his wife, Whitney, are getting ready to show the world another side to NASCAR. ET spoke to the couple at their home in North Carolina, about their new reality TV show, Life in the Fast Lane, and why they decided to let the cameras into their lives.
NASCAR Enters Its First College Sponsorship With SEC School
This is the first time the racing body has partnered with a collegiate athletic program.
Coke Zero Sugar 400: Preview & Predictions
The Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night will complete the NASCAR Series playoffs standings. With
Yardbarker
NASCAR Cup Series schedule for 2023 delayed again
NASCAR was expected to release the 2023 Cup Series schedule before the end of August but that has changed as the expectation now is that it is likely a couple of weeks away. Why is the scheduled release being held up and what should be expected?. The reasoning for the...
NFL・
Comments / 7