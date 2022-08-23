ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

James Taylor
2d ago

if this is the best news you have then maybe you should shut up! So the man likes to drink his beer though a hot dog it's none of our business

Chago Mutha Fucka
2d ago

Me personally, I think it’s disrespectful to call something someone finds, obviously appealing, gross or nasty. 🤔Also, we are supposed to be living in a world that is becoming more acceptable of people being different.

Not a Trumplican
2d ago

Who really cares about this? Leave people alone with the fckg cameras!! Camera assaults are getting old!!

