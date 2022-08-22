ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Henry County Daily Herald

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted in 'swatting' incident, police say

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the target of a "swatting" police call early Wednesday morning, police said. Police officers in Rome, Georgia, responded shortly after 1 a.m. ET to a "911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times," said Rome Police assistant chief Debbie Burnett. Upon arriving at the address, "they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene," Burnett said.
ROME, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Stockbridge mayor continues monthly meetings with citizens

STOCKBRIDGE — As Mayor Anthony Ford wrapped up another month of his one-on-one meetings with Stockbridge residents, he was faced with yet another proposal from a group of developers wishing to build residential spaces for the growing community. "I talked with them in reference to the land and what...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Shooting in McDonough Thursday afternoon leaves 3 injured

McDONOUGH — Three people were shot at the Project Verte warehouse, 250 Declaration Drive in McDonough, Thursday afternoon. Henry County Police Capt. Randy Lee said two victims were taken to a local hospital. The third was treated and released at the scene.
MCDONOUGH, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
Atlanta, GA
Education
City
Atlanta, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Bird flu prompts quarantine of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove

LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been quarantined due to the detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus. According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, samples tested Aug. 19 were positive for the disease after Noah’s Ark staff reported an “unusual number of dead wild black vultures on the property” and sick domestic birds.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Elisha Cuthbert Says She Had ‘No Option’ but to Pose for Men’s Magazines Early in Her Career

Elisha Cuthbert might've been a major sex symbol as a young actress starting out, but it wasn't necessarily by choice. Several animals are looking for the furever homes in Newton County. These pets are available for adoption through Newton County animal control. Visit the shelter and you will see many wonderful dogs and cats that are hoping for loving homes. They sometimes have other animals for adoption too… Click for more.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy