Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
How one FoCo office is building business and hitting the big screen - at the same timeBen LacinaForsyth County, GA
6 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Woman Shoots 3, 2 Dead, Placing Midtown and the City in ChaosNewsFocus AtlantaAtlanta, GA
Related
Henry County Daily Herald
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene targeted in 'swatting' incident, police say
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the target of a "swatting" police call early Wednesday morning, police said. Police officers in Rome, Georgia, responded shortly after 1 a.m. ET to a "911 call reference to a subject being shot multiple times," said Rome Police assistant chief Debbie Burnett. Upon arriving at the address, "they discovered this was the home of Marjorie Taylor Greene," Burnett said.
Henry County Daily Herald
Joint Development Authority finalizes land acquisition for Rivian project
MONROE — All 44 parcels of land needed for development of the Rivian Automotive assembly and battery plant have been acquired by the Joint Development Authority of Jasper, Morgan, Newton and Walton Counties. All told, the JDA spent more than $90.5 million to acquire the 1,918 acres for the...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge mayor continues monthly meetings with citizens
STOCKBRIDGE — As Mayor Anthony Ford wrapped up another month of his one-on-one meetings with Stockbridge residents, he was faced with yet another proposal from a group of developers wishing to build residential spaces for the growing community. "I talked with them in reference to the land and what...
Henry County Daily Herald
Shooting in McDonough Thursday afternoon leaves 3 injured
McDONOUGH — Three people were shot at the Project Verte warehouse, 250 Declaration Drive in McDonough, Thursday afternoon. Henry County Police Capt. Randy Lee said two victims were taken to a local hospital. The third was treated and released at the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Henry County Daily Herald
Bird flu prompts quarantine of Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove
LOCUST GROVE — Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary has been quarantined due to the detection of the Highly Pathogenic Avian influenza virus. According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, samples tested Aug. 19 were positive for the disease after Noah’s Ark staff reported an “unusual number of dead wild black vultures on the property” and sick domestic birds.
Henry County Daily Herald
Elisha Cuthbert Says She Had ‘No Option’ but to Pose for Men’s Magazines Early in Her Career
Elisha Cuthbert might've been a major sex symbol as a young actress starting out, but it wasn't necessarily by choice. Several animals are looking for the furever homes in Newton County. These pets are available for adoption through Newton County animal control. Visit the shelter and you will see many wonderful dogs and cats that are hoping for loving homes. They sometimes have other animals for adoption too… Click for more.
Henry County Daily Herald
PHOTOS: These cats and dogs are up for adoption at the Clayton County Animal Shelter
Animals up for adoption in Clayton County can be adopted from two locations. To find where an animal is housed, read the information under their photo. Address: 3199 Anvil Block Rd. Ellenwood, Georgia 30294. Phone: 770-347-0210. Hours of Operation: Mon - Sat: 9:00 am - 4:00 pm. Animal Control Headquarters.
Comments / 0