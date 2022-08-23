ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after Ocean Beach rescue

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p0lva_0hRMzb1n00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An elderly man had to be rescued from the cold waters of Ocean Beach Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

At around 9:30 a.m. at the Great Highway near Wawona Street, surfers pulled a man from the water and performed CPR until fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, San Francisco Fire Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter reported.

The man was transported to San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition.

Baxter told SFGATE that the man had no pulse when medics arrived, but after CPR was administered he regained a pulse.

The San Francisco Fire Department identified the man as a fisherman, but it is still unclear why the man ended up in the water. According to Baxter, while there are National Park Service shore patrols on Ocean Beach, there are no lifeguards on the beach. Anyone who isn't familiar with the water should enjoy the beach from the shoreline, he warned.

The man was downgraded from critical condition to serious condition when he arrived at the hospital, which is an improvement, Baxter said. His current condition is unknown.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Crews respond as 3 cars catch fire in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon, the San Jose Fire Department announced in a tweet. The incident happened on the 1700 block of De Marietta Avenue where two cars are fully involved. As of 4 p.m., the fire is extending to a third vehicle. No structures are […]
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Francisco, CA
Accidents
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Crime & Safety
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Rescue, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

2 dead in fiery overnight crash on Highway 13 in Oakland

OAKLAND – Two people died in a fiery crash early Wednesday morning on southbound state Highway 13 in Oakland, California Highway Patrol officials said. The crash was reported at 3:33 a.m. near the Redwood Road off-ramp on the city's east side. According to a preliminary investigation, the two people were in a vehicle traveling south when the vehicle struck the guardrail on the right shoulder and then hit some trees, CHP officials said. Flames engulfed the vehicle in the crash. The far-right lane of the highway was closed while officers investigated. The lane has since reopened, according to the CHP. Neither person's name was available from the Alameda County coroner's bureau early Wednesday afternoon because their next of kin had not been notified yet. 
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

I-80 lanes reopen after big rig crash in Vallejo

VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A large crash involving a big rig truck slowed traffic on Interstate 80 in Vallejo on Thursday. All eastbound lanes on Interstate 80 west of State Route 37 are blocked as crews work to remove the big rig, Caltrans said on Twitter. One lane on westbound I-80 in the same area […]
VALLEJO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ocean Beach#Rushed To Hospital#Lifeguards#Accident#San Francisco Fire#Sfgate#National Park Service#Audacy#Kcbs Radio Facebook
KRON4 News

Road briefly closed after 5-vehicle crash in San Ramon

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — A road was closed after a car crash Thursday afternoon involving five vehicles in San Ramon, police announced in a tweet. Crow Canyon Place between Fostoria Way and Crow Canyon Road was closed around 3:10 p.m. but reopened around 3:49 p.m. The public was advised to avoid the area. The […]
SAN RAMON, CA
KRON4 News

Mini Cooper catches on fire on I-880 in Fremont, crews respond

FREMONT, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a fire Wednesday afternoon on Highway I-880 going southbound in Fremont, California Highway Patrol announced on Twitter. The fire happened north of Stevenson Boulevard where a Mini Cooper caught on fire. As of 2:05 p.m., traffic has been limited to two lanes on the highway. CHP said […]
FREMONT, CA
L.A. Weekly

1 Killed, 1 Injured Auto Collision on Highway 87 [San Jose, CA]

SAN JOSE, CA (August 24, 2022) – Friday evening, one victim was killed and another was injured in an auto collision on Highway 87. The incident happened around 10:30 p.m., on the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of Curtner Avenue. Dispatchers responded to the scene shortly after, on August 5th.
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive fire at San Francisco apartment building injures three, leaves 13 displaced

A 3-alarm fire that burned inside an apartment building in San Francisco near McCallister Street and Divisadero Street is under control, according to the San Francisco Fire Department. The fire left 13 people displaced and affected two businesses. It took more than 100 firefighters to get the blaze under control...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Fiery Collision on Highway 580 [Livermore, CA]

Two-Vehicle Accident near Livermore Avenue Left Two Injured. According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded to the crash around 2:47 a.m. along westbound 580, east of Livermore Avenue. Upon arrival, police found an unconscious woman lying between a burning Toyota Camry and a wrecked Nissan Altima. Later on, the...
LIVERMORE, CA
KRON4 News

Oakland police report missing 9-year-old boy

UPDATE: The 9-year-old Juanaeh Newton has been found, the Oakland Police Department tweeted. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is reporting a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday at around 1:15 p.m. on the 7200 block of Krause Avenue. Juanaeh Newton is considered to be at risk due to his age, […]
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Wild San Francisco police chase ends on Western Addition walkway

SAN FRANCISCO -- A wild police chase through San Francisco streets turned dangerous Wednesday when the driver turned onto a pedestrian walkway in the Western Addition, sending people scurrying to avoid being hit.The chase led to some frightening moments for residents of a apartment complex on Laguna Street near Cleary Court. The incident happened shortly after 3 p.m. Wednesday. Exactly what led to the San Francisco police pursuit was unclear."When they jumped Laguna, we said, 'They're coming straight through our parking lot!" said area resident Shari, who only wanted to give her first name, "As they got closer and faster,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Prowlers spotted in Pacifica backyards

PACIFICA (KRON) – The Pacifica Police Department said three prowlers were seen in a backyard after a nearby home’s sliding-glass back door was smashed. Around 7:40 pm. Monday, officers responded to a residence on the 700 block of Lockhaven Drive after receiving a report about the smashed door. While investigating, officers found two men were […]
PACIFICA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fremont Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on SR-84 in Newark

A Fremont woman was killed in a crash on Highway 84 in Newark on Tuesday, August 16, 2022. The incident was described as a multi-vehicle collision that took place on eastbound State Route 84 close to the Newark Boulevard on-ramp, the California Highway Patrol reported. Details on the Multi-Vehicle Crash...
KRON4 News

Palo Alto construction worker dies after falling down shaft at building

PALO ALTO, Calif. (BCN) — A construction worker died after falling down a shaft at a building in downtown Palo Alto early Wednesday morning, according to police. The fall was reported shortly after 12:30 a.m. during overnight construction work at a high-rise building at 525 University Ave. The worker, a man in his 40s, was […]
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy