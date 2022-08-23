Man rushed to hospital in critical condition after Ocean Beach rescue

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – An elderly man had to be rescued from the cold waters of Ocean Beach Monday morning and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

At around 9:30 a.m. at the Great Highway near Wawona Street, surfers pulled a man from the water and performed CPR until fire rescue crews arrived at the scene, San Francisco Fire Lieutenant Jonathan Baxter reported.

The man was transported to San Francisco General Hospital in critical condition.

Baxter told SFGATE that the man had no pulse when medics arrived, but after CPR was administered he regained a pulse.

The San Francisco Fire Department identified the man as a fisherman, but it is still unclear why the man ended up in the water. According to Baxter, while there are National Park Service shore patrols on Ocean Beach, there are no lifeguards on the beach. Anyone who isn't familiar with the water should enjoy the beach from the shoreline, he warned.

The man was downgraded from critical condition to serious condition when he arrived at the hospital, which is an improvement, Baxter said. His current condition is unknown.

