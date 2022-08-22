ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

1994: Oman

By MOHAMMED MAHJOUB/AFP via Getty Images
In 1994, Omani women were awarded the right to vote and stand in parliamentary elections. While all women of the Gulf can now participate in elections, only 2% of Oman's political seats were held by women in 2021, despite ongoing efforts to close the political gender gap.

