ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

1930: South Africa

By Touring Club Italiano/Marka/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xhnx2_0hRMugpj00

Suffrage for women in South Africa began in 1899, with the founding of the Women's Christian Temperance Union, the first group to campaign for women's voting rights there. The group eventually became known as the Women's Enfranchisement Association of the Union and through the support of Prime Minister Hertzog, won equal voting rights in 1930. The voting was restricted to just white people until limited suffrage was offered to other non-Black racial groups in the 1950s. Black citizens would not have full voting rights until the end of apartheid in the 1990s.

Comments / 0

Related
Wyoming News

Wyoming News

Cheyenne, WY
3K+
Followers
19K+
Post
594K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

 https://www.wyomingnews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy