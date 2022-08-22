1990: Western Samoa

Samoa, originally known as Western Samoa, gave women the right to vote under universal suffrage in 1990. Unfortunately, women's involvement in politics remains low, with just 8% of political seats in Samoa held by women in 2021. Several advocate groups have been formed in recent years to advocate for Samoan women's rights, including the Ministry of Women Community and Social Development , and the U.N.'s Human Rights Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination Against Women ( CEDAW ).