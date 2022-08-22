ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1917: Russia

By Fine Art Images/Heritage Images // Getty Images
It took 40,000 women marching through the streets of St. Petersburg for Russia to concede on the right to vote. Organized by The Russian League for Women's Equality, which was started in 1907, the march took place after Prince Georgy Lvov took over in 1917. Lvov had announced new government provisions, which did not include women's suffrage. After the protest, Lvov amended his provisions to include the right to vote for women.

