1915: Iceland

Iceland's first political women's group, The Icelandic Women's Association, was formed in 1894. Although women had been allowed to vote in local elections since 1881, it took years of lobbying and petitions for them to win the right to vote in national elections. They were granted those rights in 1915, but the law only applied to women over the age of 40. It wasn't until 1920 that the age restriction was removed. Today, Iceland leads the world in gender equality, ranking #1 by the Global Gender Gap Report for more than a decade.

