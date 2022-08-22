1918: Germany

The women's suffrage movement in Germany began in the late 1800s, with women gaining the right to vote in 1918. Activist Clara Zetkin was one of the most well-known leaders of the movement who campaigned to develop the women's movement and organized the first international women's conference. As Germany transitioned from imperial rule to the Weimar Republic , the movement gained momentum, and equality for all sexes was eventually included in the new Weimar Constitution.