Far-Right Leader in Italy Tweets Video of Woman Being Raped
The far-right politician likely to become Italy’s Prime Minister sparked outrage on Monday by tweeting a video of a woman being raped by an asylum seeker on the streets of an Italian city. Giorgia Meloni, whose Brothers of Italy party leads a right-wing coalition currently polling at about 50...
Anti-Immigration Rape Video Posted by Italy’s Frontrunner Giorgia Meloni Pulled by Twitter
Twitter has pulled a controversial blurred video of an asylum-seeker sexually assaulting a Ukrainian woman that was posted by the woman likely to be elected as prime minister of Italy next month. Giorgia Meloni, who leads the Brothers of Italy party—which proudly boasts Fascist symbols in its logo—posted the video as part of a campaign promise to “secure the cities.”The blurred video, which does not reveal the identities of the victim or suspect but which has full audio that includes the woman’s cries for help, drew scorn from her political opponents and praise from her center-right coalition partners Silvio Berlusconi...
Italy’s Meloni shocks opponents with alleged rape video
MILAN (AP) — The far-right candidate who aspires to be Italy’s first female leader came under fire Monday from opponents for posting a pixelized video that purports to show a woman being raped by an asylum-seeker. Giorgia Meloni, the leader of the Brothers of Italy party that has...
