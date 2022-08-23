Read full article on original website
Former judge to head Australian inquiry into ex-PM Morrison's secret roles
SYDNEY, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Australia appointed a former High Court judge on Friday to lead an inquiry into former Prime Minister Scott Morrison's secret appointments to some ministries at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Liz Truss says she’s ‘ready’ to hit nuclear button if necessary
Conservative leadership frontrunner Liz Truss said she is “ready” to launch nuclear war if she becomes prime minister next month.The foreign secretary told a Tory hustings event in Birmingham that she was willing to hit Britain’s nuclear button if necessary – even if meant “global annihilation”.Hustings host John Pienaar asked the strong favourite to win the contest about facing a decision which would make him feel “physically sick”.“Your orders to our Trident boat captain on whether you, prime minister, is giving the order to unleash nuclear weapons. It would mean global annihilation … How does that thought make you feel?”...
Trump news – live: Judge rules redacted FBI raid affidavit can be released as Trump declares he’s ‘innocent’
Florida Judge Bruce Reinhart says the affidavit behind the search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property, with the proposed redactions from the Department of Justice, can be released today by noon . He says the DoJ met its burden of showing a compelling reason to keep parts sealed.Earlier, Donald Trump took to Truth Social for a multi-part tirade against federal law enforcement, the Democratic Party, and Joe Biden, claiming once again that the raid on his home was nothing but an act of political persecution.Proclaiming himself “innocent as a person can be”, Mr Trump insisted that “Radical Left Democrat prosecutors” are...
Sunak is so desperate to be prime minister that he has decided to rewrite Covid history
In an extraordinary – and impeccably timed, from the point view of his Tory leadership campaign – interview with the Spectator, Rishi Sunak has felt compelled to out himself as the scrappy underdog of the cabinet’s Covid strategy battles. No one but him, he claims, even considered the potential harms of lockdown, such as missed doctors appointments, the NHS backlog or children not attending school. “That was never part of it … those meetings were literally me around that table, just fighting. It was incredibly uncomfortable every single time,” he said.
Sacred Aboriginal sites are yet again at risk in the Pilbara. But tourism can help protect Australia’s rich cultural heritage
An application from Traditional Owners to block the construction of a fertiliser plant near ancient rock art in the Pilbara was denied by the federal Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek this week. This decision is deeply concerning, and points to a much larger problem with Indigenous heritage management. Plibersek says she went with the views of the Murujuga Aboriginal Corporation in making her decision, calling it the “most representative organisation on cultural knowledge” in the region. Yet, she also acknowledged that these views don’t represent all Traditional Owner perspectives in the area. Save Our Songlines, a separate organisation of Murujuga Traditional Owners,...
RAF chief: Staff concerns around culture to be addressed as a priority
The head of the Royal Air Force has promised to “address as a priority” concerns around the culture of the service.The RAF has been at the centre of a series of negative media reports in recent weeks, including accusations of misogyny, bullying and sexual harassment from members of the Red Arrows.The Times said more than 40 personnel, including young female recruits, have provided 250 hours of evidence to an inquiry which began earlier this year, describing the aerobatic display team as “toxic”.I am acutely conscious that the coverage affects us all - whether regular, reserve, civil servant, or contractor -...
Russia-Ukraine war: UN ‘determined’ to visit Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant; Russia turning site into ‘active war zone’, says US – live news
Negotiations under way for nuclear watchdog to visit Russian-occupied plant amid Zelenskiy’s warnings of ‘radiation disaster’; US urges for demilitarised zone
India restricts wheat flour exports to ease record local prices
India’s cabinet has approved restrictions on wheat flour exports to calm prices in the local market. The government banned the export of wheat itself in mid-May as a heatwave curtailed output and domestic prices hit a record high. That ban boosted demand for Indian wheat flour, exports of which jumped 200% between April and July from a year ago, and lifted prices in the local market, the government said on Thursday.
Households brace for ‘devastating’ rise in Britain’s energy price cap – business live
Rolling coverage of the latest economic and financial news, as energy regulator Ofgem announces October’s rise in Britain’s energy price cap
Ukraine narrowly escapes nuclear catastrophe as plant loses power, Zelenskiy says
KYIV, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the world narrowly avoided a radiation disaster as electricity to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was cut for hours due to Russian shelling in the area, allegations that Moscow denied.
