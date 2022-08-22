Read full article on original website
Relative of dead children found in New Zealand suitcases is in South Korea, police say
A relative of the two children whose remains were found in a suitcase in New Zealand last week was tracked to South Korea, police said.According to immigration records, an unidentified woman, likely in her 40s, arrived in South Korea in 2018, the national police agency in Seoul said, adding that there has been no record of her departure.Park Seung-hoon, an officer with the police agency, said the information has been conveyed to their New Zealand counterpart after receiving a request for investigative help.However, the South Korean police reportedly have no authority at present to track down the woman’s whereabouts...
British millionaire owner of Covid mask firm killed in yacht crash in Italy
The British millionaire owner of a firm supplying face masks to the NHS has died in a yacht accident in Italy.Dean Kronsbein, 61, was fatally injured off Sardinia on Sunday, in an incident which reportedly left his wife and daughter seriously hurt. Authorities said Mr Kronsbein suffered fatal injuries when the 70ft Amore yacht collided with rocks off Porto Cervo.He was pulled from the water but pronounced dead at the scene despite the efforts of medics, according to local media.A spokesperson for the family said Mr Kronsbein was a “much-loved family man.” “It is with great sadness that we can...
Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport
Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
Tourist, 27, raped in public toilet opposite Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris while her partner waited outside
AN American tourist was raped by a stranger in a public toilet next to Notre Dame cathedral in Paris, prosecutors say. The woman's partner went looking for her and found her sobbing as she was being attacked in a cubicle. She fled as members of the public cornered the alleged...
Finnish PM: No drugs, just lots of dancing at 'wild' party
COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — Finland’s prime minister says she did not take any drugs during a “wild” party in a private home, adding she did nothing wrong when letting her hair down and partying with friends. A video posted on a social media shows...
WWII bomb found in dried river detonated by Italian army
The Italian army carried out the controlled detonation of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War era that was found in the dried-up river, Po.Footage shows the crews carefully conducting the explosion of the US-manufactured bomb on Sunday (7 August), after 3,000 locals were evacuated.Fishermen discovered the 1,000-pound device on the bank of the river in the small northern town of Borgo Virgilio, near Mantua, on 25 July.Italy had been facing a severe drought at the time, which led to the water levels in the Po sinking, exposing the bomb.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Source of River Thames dries out 'for first time' as drought continues in EnglandOliver Dowden: Truss’ plans are ‘not fit to deal with’ scale of cost of living crisis‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for cost of living action
Air raid warning puzzles Swedish motorists
Swedish motorists were left puzzled this week after mistakenly receiving an air raid warning, an incident authorities termed "serious" on Thursday given the war in Ukraine and Russia's irritation over Sweden's NATO bid. Moscow has reacted frostily to Sweden's decision to abandon two centuries of military non-alliance and seek NATO membership following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February.
Norway Earned Flak Following the 'Merciless' Euthanization of Freya the Famous Walrus
A 600 kg walrus known as Freya first surfaced in the Oslo Fjord in the middle of July, not far from the Norwegian capital. She wasn't one to keep things under wraps, so when recordings of her slowly and painfully climbing onboard boats became online, she quickly rose to local fame.
Rare Frescos Recovered from 2,000-Year-Old Roman Temple in Italy
Archaeologists recovered parts of the frescoed walls and ceiling from the 2,000-year-old Cupra temple in Cupra Marittima, Italy, last week. Intact interior frescos of this kind are extremely rare. The frescos are painted in blue, yellow, red, black, and green hues, and decorated with such motifs as flowery garlands, candelabra, and tiny palms. They were discovered during excavations that began in July under the direction of the University of Naples L’Orientale and the local town council. Built at the start of the 1st century CE, the temple was dedicated to the Etruscan-turned-Roman goddess Cupra. It served as the spiritual hub of Cupra...
Mother wants US soldier tried in Italy for son's death
MILAN (AP) — The mother of a 15-year-old Italian boy killed after being struck by a car driven by a U.S. servicewoman from the Aviano Air Base is demanding that the case be tried in Italy, and not by a U.S. military court. The death of Giovanni Zanier is being investigated by Italian authorities, but because a U.S. service member is involved the case could be turned over to the military under an Italian-U.S. military treaty. The 20-year-old woman was under house arrest for investigation of vehicular homicide. Toxicology exams showed she was driving with four times the legal limit of alcohol, Italian media have reported. The boy’s mother, Barbara Scandella, told Italian dailies on Tuesday that the woman “must be tried in Italy and serve the entire penalty here.”
