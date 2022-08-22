The Italian army carried out the controlled detonation of an unexploded bomb from the Second World War era that was found in the dried-up river, Po.Footage shows the crews carefully conducting the explosion of the US-manufactured bomb on Sunday (7 August), after 3,000 locals were evacuated.Fishermen discovered the 1,000-pound device on the bank of the river in the small northern town of Borgo Virgilio, near Mantua, on 25 July.Italy had been facing a severe drought at the time, which led to the water levels in the Po sinking, exposing the bomb.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Source of River Thames dries out 'for first time' as drought continues in EnglandOliver Dowden: Truss’ plans are ‘not fit to deal with’ scale of cost of living crisis‘People will be going hungry’: Gordon Brown calls for cost of living action

