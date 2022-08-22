ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB world reacts to crazy White Sox-Orioles finish

Heading into Thursday’s series finale, the Chicago White Sox were 63-61, while the Baltimore Orioles were 64-59. While those records may not seem that different, the attitude around the two teams is night and day. The way Thursday’s game went was a perfect reflection of the way the season has gone for both.
Albert Pujols
The Dodgers Have A Shocking Magic Number Before September

We’re in the stretch run of the 2022 MLB season. We now have a pretty good idea of who the true contenders are in each league and who the long-shots are. The Los Angeles Dodgers are one of the true contenders. With an insane 85-37 record, the Dodgers currently...
Cubs Honor Albert Pujols, Yadier Molina Before Final Game at Wrigley

Prior to Thursday afternoon's game, the Chicago Cubs honored St. Louis Cardinals' greats Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina, for their final game at Wrigley Field. Pujols and Molina have both said 2022 will be their final Major League season. The pair of Cardinals' multi-all-stars were each given a number from the Wrigley Field manual scoreboard; the Cubs made generous contributions to each player's nonprofit charity.
Guardians Pitcher Can’t Stop Raving About A Star Teammate

Led by slugger Jose Ramirez, the Cleveland Guardians are surprising a ton of people around the baseball world, as they’ve taken control of first place in the American League Central and look to be running away with it. The 29-year-old is already over 100 RBI, hitting .284 with 25...
Paul Goldschmidt riding pine Wednesday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt is not in the starting lineup on Wednesday versus right-hander Luke Farrell and the Chicago Cubs. The Cardinals appear to be giving Goldschmidt a rare day off Wednesday. Brendan Donovan will cover first base while Nolan Arenado starts on the hot corner and bats third. Albert Pujols will start as the designated hitter and No. 7 batter.
LLWS issues statement regarding Midwest Region viral video

The footage caught an immediate reaction from the public when the video went viral on Monday and even made its way onto ESPN. The video also features a commentator responding with "That's just Little Leaguers being Little Leaguers right there." In its statement, shared online by Huffington Post writer Philip...
Free-agent LB Will Compton: Aaron Donald 'is gonna kill somebody'

Donald is no stranger to dust-ups on the field, which would factor in any discipline coming his way from the league. However, the NFL reportedly has no jurisdiction to police player conduct during practices or joint sessions. With things now left to the Rams, it's unlikely Donald's punishment will bare...
The Aaron Judge Home Run Record Tracker: Game 124

Welcome to a new daily feature for the final six weeks of the Yankees’ 2022 season. It’s no secret that at this point, Aaron Judge has become the story of Major League Baseball. He’s turned his final tour around the majors before free agency into his own playground of destruction, and even after going homerless for nine games, he got back on track against the Mets with homers on consecutive nights to reach No. 48.
NFL lawyers seeking to prove Jon Gruden was employed when leaked emails were sent

The NFL has seemingly implemented a new strategy in its ongoing legal battle with Jon Gruden. Gruden filed a lawsuit against the NFL a month after he was forced to resign as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders last October. The resignation was the result of damaging emails being leaked as part of the league’s investigation into workplace misconduct with the Washington Commanders. Gruden’s attorneys have argued that the NFL intentionally leaked the emails to force Gruden out.
Did NFL fine wrong 49ers player for uniform violation?

Per ESPN, San Francisco 49ers safety George Odum recorded one solo tackle and a single pass breakup in last Saturday's 17-7 preseason victory over the Minnesota Vikings. Those stats could prove to be somewhat costly for Odum. As Michael David Smith explained for Pro Football Talk, the NFL fined Odum...
MLB schedule is out, and there's a twist for '23

The 2023 schedule released by Major League Baseball on Wednesday might look the same in some ways. There are still 162 games per team, spread from spring to fall, with a brief pause for the All-Star break, and October, as always, the goal. But make no mistake: The new, more...
Michael Jordan Trolled Dikembe Mutombo By Taking A Free Throw With His Eyes Closed: “This One’s For You Baby!”

Michael Jordan was perhaps the biggest star in sports back in the 90s. With the 5-time MVP leading the Chicago Bulls to six championships, Jordan showed the NBA why he was the best player the league had ever seen. Not only did MJ have multiple titles to show for, but he also had multiple individual accolades. 'His Airness' won six Finals MVP titles, 10 scoring championships, and 1 DPOY trophy to add to his tally of 5 NBA MVP trophies.
Get to know new five-star: AJ Johnson

The 2023 Top150 received a post-summer update on Monday and with the update came 19 new additions and three new five-star prospects. One of the new five-stars is AJ Johnson, a 6-foot-5 combo guard out of California who weighs 160-pounds soaking wet and now ranks as the No. 14 overall prospect in the class.
