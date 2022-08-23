Len Dawson, who won Super Bowl IV as the quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, has died at age 87, his family said in a statement. Dawson played for the Chiefs for 14 years and worked for the franchise as a broadcast analyst for 33 more, earning himself spots in the Pro Football Hall of Fame for his stellar work in both domains. “With wife Linda at his side, it is with much sadness that we inform you of the passing of our beloved Len Dawson,” his family said in a statement given to KMBC, the Kansas City station where Dawson started his TV career. “He was a wonderful husband, father, brother and friend. Len was always grateful and many times overwhelmed by the countless bonds he made during his football and broadcast careers. He loved Kansas City and no matter where his travels took him, he could not wait to return home.”Read it at ESPN

