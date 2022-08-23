Man, 78, Injured in Woodland Hills House Fire

Photo: Getty Images

WOODLAND HILLS (CNS) - A 78-year-old man was severely burned in a house fire today in Woodland Hills.

Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 2:25 p.m. to the home at 5144 N. Don Pio Drive, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Firefighters extinguished the flames -- on the second floor of the home -- about 10 minutes after they arrived, and rescuers located the injured man inside.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, and the nature of his injuries was not immediately known. The cause of the fire was under investigation.