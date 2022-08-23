ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 78, Injured in Woodland Hills House Fire

By City News Service
 3 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

WOODLAND HILLS (CNS) - A 78-year-old man was severely burned in a house fire today in Woodland Hills.

Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 2:25 p.m. to the home at 5144 N. Don Pio Drive, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Firefighters extinguished the flames -- on the second floor of the home -- about 10 minutes after they arrived, and rescuers located the injured man inside.

The man was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, and the nature of his injuries was not immediately known. The cause of the fire was under investigation.

More stimulating talk in Los Angeles and Orange County. Listen to Jennifer Jones Lee on Wake Up Call, Bill Handel Morning Show, Gary and Shannon, John and Ken, Tim Conway Jr, Coast to Coast AM, KFI News and more on KFI AM 640!

