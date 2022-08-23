Read full article on original website
5 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The dollar days of summer, Downtown Dayton Dollar Summer Bonus.Everything Kaye!
BSA Celtic Annual Golf Outing, registration now open!Everything Kaye!Beavercreek, OH
Five restaurants in Ohio that are among the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
On loan from Switzerland, Vincent van Gogh exhibit ends September 4, 2022Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Fairborn Daily Herald
Week 2 preview: Xenia getting early MVL battle
XENIA — Miami Valley League play gets underway between two of the highest scoring teams from their season openers when Xenia travels to Troy on Friday night. Both sides are coming off of 6-5 seasons and above .500 league records with first round playoff exits, but didn’t get to play one another when Troy had to call for a cancellation.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Greeneview unbeaten on the links
JAMESTOWN — High school golf in Ohio has the shortest season length, and the Greeneview boys team are trying to make lasting memories during it. The Rams are off to a 11-0 start this season and 10-0 in the Ohio Heritage Conference after a dual win against West Liberty Salem on Thursday.
flyernews.com
UD welcomes two rookies for the 2022-23 season
Pictured is Baker (left) and Sharavjamts (right). Photos courtesy of UD Athletics. As the new school year rolls around, new faces are stepping onto the community’s favorite basketball team. Mike Sharavjamts and Tyrone Baker are joining the Flyer family and gearing up to show out at UD arena this...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Rocky Rockhold steps down as Trotwood-Madison boys basketball coach
Rockhold won over 300 games and his most successful stretch with the Rams was a three-year run that culminated with the 2019 Division II state championship at the Schottenstein Center in Columbus. The high scoring No. 1-ranked Rams, led by state player of the year Amari Davis, rallied from 11 down in the second half, finished on a 17-5 run and survived a tense final two minutes to defeat Columbus South 77-73 and finish 28-2 . In 2017, the Rams lost in the state semifinals to Akron St. Vincent-St, Mary and again to the Irish the following year in the final. Rockhold’s 2014 team also went the state final four. He said that team was mostly football players and undersized and was one of his staff’s best coaching jobs.
Dayton, August 25 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Butler High School soccer team will have a game with Carroll High School on August 25, 2022, 14:30:00. Want more high school ⚽ info? Follow High School Soccer PRO@Newsbreak!
Fairborn Daily Herald
Gathering of the Geezers returns to Kil-Kare
XENIA — Kil-Kare Raceway will again attempt to host the Gathering of the Geezers on Sunday. The annual event was originally scheduled to take place on Aug. 21 but had to be postponed due to weather. Multiple drag race classes are scheduled as part of the festivities for what...
myfox28columbus.com
Wake the Lake competition to power through Springfield this weekend
Wake the Lake returns to Springfield, Ohio August 26th for the American Powerboat Association (APBA) racing National Championships! Over 8 classes will be competing with teams from all over the US attending. In the past 3 years, Champions Park Lake has hosted more powerboat races than any other venue in the World and continues to grow into the premier powerboat racing facility for the APBA and their National Championships.
Daily Advocate
Darke Count Fair 2022 Cheer Competition Results
PeeWee Cheer Winner: Ansonia, 2nd Place: Darke County Elite. PeeWee Dance 1st Place: UC Stateliners, 2nd Place: Ansonia, 3rd Place Darke County Elite. High School Dance 1st place: Ansonia Hip-Hop, 2nd Place: Ansonia Pom, 3rd Place: Franklin Monroe. Jr High Dance 1st: Arcanum, 2nd Place: Mississinawa Valley, 3rd Place: Ansonia.
Fairborn Daily Herald
Fairborn Daily Herald
XENIA — Tickets are still available for the Greene County Women’s Hall of Fame Recognition Day Luncheon, set for Sept. 24. During the lunch — which will begin at 11:30 a.m. at Walnut Grove Country Club — five will be inducted into the hall: Marsha Bayless, Dr. Teresa Bondurant, Patricia Phillips, Jean Dungy Shoates, and Hope Taft.
Sidney Daily News
Troy High School holds second annual Freshman Focus Day
TROY — There may be no more daunting task for a teenager than walking through the front doors of high school the first day of their freshman year and finding it filled with upperclassmen. Troy High School is making that transition a little easier for freshmen, however. For the...
WDTN
Taste the Flavor of Miami Valley Gaming
DAYTON, OHIO (WDTN) – Representing Route 63 and Lucia, Miami Valley Gaming cooked up some delicious dishes in the Living Dayton Kitchen. Miami Valley Gaming Executive Chef, David Glynn, demonstrated how to cook one of Lucia’s dishes. It’s their vegetable pasta, called Penne Aglio E Olio. Glynn...
dayton.com
19 bakeries you should know in the Dayton region
A popular Beavercreek bakery, RachelBakes & Co, recently announced that it is moving to Centerville. With that in mind, we compiled an alphabetical list of area bakeries that have done well over the years in our annual Best of Dayton contests. Ashley’s Pastry Shop. 21 Park Ave, Dayton. Big...
Marion’s Piazza’s Roger Glass dies at 79
Glass served as president and CEO of Marion's Piazza for 16 years but was with the company for over five decades.
miamivalleytoday.com
Roadcap named editor of Miami Valley Today
TROY — AIM Media Midwest announced Sheryl Roadcap has been named as the editor of the Miami Valley Today. “Local papers are where the public turns to learn what is happening where they live and work,” Roadcap said. “Covering city council, county commissioner, school board and election board meetings, keeping in touch with elected and community leaders, schools and businesses, as well as events and developments in the community, are important for the newspaper to accomplish this.”
dayton.com
Beavercreek bakery closes, moves to Centerville
RachelBakes & Co will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1. After almost five years in Beavercreek, RachelBakes & Co has closed its doors to move to the Cross Pointe Shopping Center in Centerville. According to a post on their Facebook page, the bakery will reopen at 10 a.m. Thursday,...
tippnews.com
Made In Miami County
Miami County is full of creative people whose products are available for purchase all around the county. Check out some locally sourced products at these Miami County fan favorite shops!. Rosebud’s Real Food– Piqua. Real food, real simple. Rosebuds Real Food offers a variety of gluten-free, all-natural, organic...
countynewsonline.org
Light is a proven winner at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it all comes to a head, 4-H exhibitors at the Darke County fair, coming in second is never a option. The same can be said for Tri-Village freshman, Alexa Light. So what was her first thought, when she had the Grand Champion market meat goat. “It was a...
Eaton Register Herald
Derby Days held in Lewisburg
LEWISBURG — Lewisburg’s Derby Days brought traditional festival fun back to the village last Thursday, Aug. 11 through Saturday, Aug. 13. The three days of family fun began Thursday with a kiddie tractor pull and other events, including a talent contest. Friday night, Aug. 12, brought Motorcycle Bike...
countynewsonline.org
Reichert nets big payday at the fair
GREENVILLE- When it comes to producing a winner at the Darke County fair, age is not a factor. In 2022, there’s been ninea year old winners all the way to a 19 year old with a grand champion. In the case of 14 year old London Reichert, a eighth...
countynewsonline.org
Schmitmyer stands tall in dairy calf show
GREENVILLE- She might not be tall enough to get on some of the rides at the Darke County Fair but nine year old Stacie Schmitmyer stood head and shoulders above her competition during the dairy calf show Monday. Showing four of her own, the Versailles student had two blue ribbons...
