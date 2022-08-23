Read full article on original website
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disaster Declared in Tarrant County; Here's How to Report Storm Damage
Local disaster declarations have been declared in both Dallas and Tarrant counties after near-record rainfall led to flooding on Monday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Monday night while Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued his declaration Tuesday morning. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 9.19 inches of...
wbap.com
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins Declares State of Disaster
DALLAS (WBAP/KLIF News ) – In the wake of this week’s heavy rains and flooding, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster. The declaration paves the way for residents impacted by flood to request state and federal assistance. On Monday, Jenkins tweeted: “Based on preliminary...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Photos: Flash Flooding in Texas Forces Road Closures and High-Water Rescues
Residents in the area of Dallas, Texas are recovering from torrential rains and floodwaters that inundated entire neighborhoods and roads and prompted dozens of high-water rescues this week. Photos and video footage show firefighters rescuing residents from flooded homes and people escaping and swimming away from inundated vehicles. Gov. Greg...
dmagazine.com
Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster
Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
natureworldnews.com
Texas Dries Up Midweek, High Chance of Flooding Rains Sunday Night in Dallas Area
Weather forecasts for Texas include drying up during the midweek and flooding rains from Sunday night to the next morning. Over 9 inches of rain fell on the Dallas area on Monday, causing severe flooding throughout the city and setting new records. Some nearby areas also experienced as much as a foot of rain in just one day. While AccuWeather forecasters predict that central Texas will dry out by midweek, they also predict that flooding will continue in some areas of the south-central United States.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
East Dallas Business Cleaning Up Following Floods
Businesses ruined by Monday's flash flooding are anxiously waiting to hear if federal assistance will be available. In East Dallas, clean-up is underway. For head-wrap company You Go Natural, it has taken three days to clear water and mud from inside the building. The employee team of 40 arrived Monday morning to a mess.
KHOU
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
KTEN.com
Abbott declares severe weather emergency in 23 Texas counties
(CNN) -- Heavy rain and flash flooding brought record rainfall to the Dallas-Forth Worth area between Sunday and Monday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service Forth Worth. More than 9 inches fell at Dallas Forth Worth Airport over a 24-hour period that began Sunday. Gov. Greg Abbott visited North...
One death, hundreds of car crashes reported as three months' worth of rain slams Dallas
DALLAS — Officials have announced one fatality after three months' worth of rain pounded the Dallas area overnight. A 60-year-old woman was killed when her vehicle was swept away by flood waters, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins announced on Twitter Monday afternoon. Clay did not release the woman's identity.
fox4news.com
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
keranews.org
After the flood: Balch Springs families dry out, recover belongings and try to find a place to live
The water has gone down, but the struggle is just beginning for many families in Balch Springs who woke up to find their homes flooded by torrential rain earlier this week. Water was knee high at times at the Spring Oaks apartment complex in Balch Springs at the height of flooding on Monday. More than 13 inches of rain was reported in some portions of North Texas.
keranews.org
Gov. Abbott declares disaster in 23 counties after widespread flooding
After a day of heavy rainfall and flooding, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said North Texas faced an "extraordinary challenge." By noon on Monday, the region saw more than 9 inches of rain in 24 hours. The downpour flooded streets, damaged homes and resulted in at least one fatality. Sitting alongside...
fox4news.com
Flash flooding kills woman, 60, in Mesquite
MESQUITE, Texas - At least one person was killed in the flash flooding in North Texas Monday. High water in Mesquite swept a 60-year-old woman’s vehicle off the Scyene Road Bridge near the Interstate 635 service road. That vehicle wasn’t found until hours later when the floodwaters receded.
fox4news.com
VIDEO: Floodwaters destroy bridge as truck crosses
DALLAS COUNTY - A bridge collapsed as a truck driver was crossing during the historic flooding on Monday. Daniel Apodaca was driving the truck on the bridge just off Geller Road near Belt Line and I-45 in South Dallas when he heard a sound. "I just hear a bump and...
Dallas Observer
On the Bright Side, Dallas' Flash Floods Put a 'Dent' Into The Drought
After months of dealing with a devastating drought, heavy rainfall on Sunday and Monday absolutely drenched the Dallas area. Storms led to flooded highways, businesses and homes, leading to widespread property damage and scores of flight delays and cancellations. Texas has endured several significant weather events over the past couple...
Heavy rains flooded parts of Van Zandt County
*We’ve received confirmation that Canton’s First Monday Trade Days will be open come Sept. 1. CANTON, Texas (KETK) – Canton’s First Monday Trade Days, which is known for their flea market, was severely flooded on Monday. Many people stopped to check out the damage and even vendors went out to see what they could salvage. […]
Texas motorist on the phone with loved ones as flood waters swept her off the road to her death
A Dallas woman was on the phone with her husband when flood waters that inundated North Texas swept the motorist away and to her death, authorities said Tuesday. Ride-hail driver Jolene Jarrell, 60, was headed home and told her spouse it felt like her vehicle was being "pushed" Monday morning as flood waters filled the roadway, Mesquite Police Lt. Brandon Ricketts said.
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
fox4news.com
25 people in 10 homes evacuated in Everman due to high water
EVERMAN, Texas - In southern Tarrant County, about two dozen people were evacuated Monday afternoon as floodwaters rose in their homes. The city of Everman set a record Monday with 7.28 inches of rain in 24 hours. The last time they came close was around 5.3 inches in 2018. Emergency...
