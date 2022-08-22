1928: Ireland

In the late 1800s in Ireland , women not only weren't able to vote in local or parliamentary elections, but they also were discouraged from employment and higher education, had any property they owned conferred to their husbands after marriage, and were only able to claim custody of their children until the age of seven.

The Irish Women's Franchise League was formed in 1908, and suffragettes fought tirelessly, and sometimes violently, for women's rights. Women over the age of 30 were granted some voting rights in 1918, and full voting rights to all women over the age of 21 were granted in 1928.