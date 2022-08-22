1920: United States

Women in the United States won the right to vote in 1920, a decision that came after decades of a women's suffrage movement that began in the first half of the 19th century. Activists such as Susan B. Anthony worked tirelessly to promote women's rights and convince the government that women should be allowed to vote. Unfortunately, Anthony did not live to see the women's right to vote become law.

The 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution that gave women the right to vote was named the "Susan B. Anthony Amendment" in honor of her work. But while the amendment marked a milestone, its main beneficiaries were white women. Jim Crow voting policies kept many Black people from voting for decades after the amendment, while Asian Americans and Native Americans often had a difficult time obtaining citizenship from the federal government and therefore could not vote. On Aug. 18, 2020, President Donald Trump posthumously pardoned Susan B. Anthony, who was arrested in 1872 for voting illegally.