1918: Britain

By LSE Library // Wikimedia Commons
 3 days ago

Suffragette groups in Britain spent years campaigning, marching, rallying, and protesting before women won the right to vote. One of the largest demonstrations took place in 1908 and was organized by the Women's Social and Political Union with 250,000 attendees. Suffragettes at the rally showed their frustration with the system by smashing windows and tying themselves to nearby railings. Women over 30 were given the right to vote in 1918, but universal suffrage wasn't granted until 1928 when the law was changed to allow anyone 21 and older to vote.

