1930: South Africa

Suffrage for women in South Africa began in 1899, with the founding of the Women's Christian Temperance Union, the first group to campaign for women's voting rights there. The group eventually became known as the Women's Enfranchisement Association of the Union and through the support of Prime Minister Hertzog, won equal voting rights in 1930. The voting was restricted to just white people until limited suffrage was offered to other non-Black racial groups in the 1950s. Black citizens would not have full voting rights until the end of apartheid in the 1990s.