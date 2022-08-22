1994: Oman

Related
Russian Soldier Recently Reveals He Wrapped Himself in Trash to Keep Warm, And Says The War is Destroying Peaceful Lives
The first Russian soldier to publicly criticize Russia's invasion of Ukraine is a 33-year-old member of the 56th air assault regiment. His regiment was deployed to capture Mykolaiv. Despite the public reasoning presented by Russia, the paratrooper states that Russia is rife with corruption, with little explanation being provided to troops before moving them to the front lines. [i]
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant reconnected to country's power grid, nuclear operator says
Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which is currently held by Russian forces, has been reconnected to Ukraine's electricity grid, the country's nuclear operator said in an updated statement on Friday, a day after the plant was disconnected for the first time in its history.
