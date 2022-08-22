ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1994: Oman

By MOHAMMED MAHJOUB/AFP via Getty Images
The Herald News
The Herald News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YN2Y_0hRMkW1t00

In 1994, Omani women were awarded the right to vote and stand in parliamentary elections. While all women of the Gulf can now participate in elections, only 2% of Oman's political seats were held by women in 2021, despite ongoing efforts to close the political gender gap.

