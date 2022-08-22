ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1945: Japan

Until 1922, women in Japan not only couldn't vote, they were not allowed to attend political activities or even voice their opinions on the subject. While women were allowed more autonomy in the political process over time, they weren't granted full suffrage until 1945. More than 13 million women voted in 1946, the first general election after World War II. Since then, women have become more prominent in politics, although they still represent less than a quarter of the government's seats.

