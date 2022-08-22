ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1957: Zimbabwe

By Daily Express/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
The campaign for women's rights in Zimbabwe was originally initiated by white women, and before 1957, only men and European women were allowed to vote. After 1957, Black women were included, but women didn't gain the right to stand for office until 1978.

