Effective: 2022-08-25 20:03:00 PDT Expires: 2022-08-25 21:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Remain alert for flooding even in locations not receiving rain. Target Area: Pima The National Weather Service in Tucson has extended the * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Pima County in southeastern Arizona * Until 915 PM MST. * At 803 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy downpours and thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Drexel Heights, South Tucson, Pascua Pueblo Yaqui Reservation, Summit and San Xavier Mission. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED

PIMA COUNTY, AZ ・ 5 HOURS AGO