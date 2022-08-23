ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19news

SCC to hear more arguments on wind farm ratepayer protection

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia regulators say they will consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia's plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection. The utility has said the protection will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order Wednesday granting reconsideration...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) -- Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Roanoke Times reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Youngkin administration accepting input on Virginia’s next energy plan

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is accepting ideas and comments for Virginia’s next energy plan. According to the governor’s office, the energy plan will focus on lowering the cost of living, creating jobs and bringing people to Virginia. “Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Contracted Workers are needed for the upcoming winter

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County advertising contracted workers for the upcoming winter. Virginia Department of Transportation says that they are looking to expand their forces. After registering and being approved, contracted workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
virginiamercury.com

Buchanan metallurgical coal mine to expand after deal with Virginia

Virginia’s largest coal mining operation is set to get even larger after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced a deal between the state and Coronado Global Resources to expand operations and production at the company’s Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County. On Tuesday, the administration said Coronado will...
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Utility: Guarantee for large offshore wind farm 'untenable'

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing...
VIRGINIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?

House-hunting is exciting. However, don’t allow your enthusiasm to make you lose sight of the realities of your financial situation. It’s not enough to qualify for a mortgage. You must also ensure you can make the payments over the next 15, 25, or 30 years. Here are a few things to consider to avoid running into trouble.
VIRGINIA STATE
Travel Maven

This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia

When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
VIRGINIA STATE
WFXR

Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish

CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WJHL

Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion

GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

July report finds sharpest year-over-year drop in housing market

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The housing market in Virginia continues to moderate, seeing its sharpest year-over-year drop in more than seven years. Virginia REALTORS released its July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report on Tuesday. According to a release, there were more than 11,300 homes sold for the month of...
VIRGINIA STATE
theenergymix.com

People in Appalachia ‘Refuse to Be Sacrificed’ for Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline

Ecstatic, elated, ebullient. That smattering of descriptors captures the rare giddiness that enveloped relieved environmental advocates when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this month. Still, the joy of a long-awaited, US$369 billion investment in taming global warming is tempered by lingering caution about...
VIRGINIA STATE
viatravelers.com

17 Best Beaches in Virginia to Visit

Are you planning an ultimate U.S. beach getaway for your next vacation? Virginia is one of the best tourist destinations you should consider, known for its gorgeous beaches. This southeastern U.S. state is jam-packed with historical landmarks, museums, lakes, and countless activities to do. However, visiting Virginia beaches should be the highlight of your trip, especially during the summer.
VIRGINIA STATE
cbs19news

Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
WRIC - ABC 8News

What is the weather for today?

Overall, today should be very warm and a touch humid, with partly sunny skies and no real chance of rain. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the high-80s and will sink into the upper-60s overnight.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Roanoke Star

Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs

Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA

