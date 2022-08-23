Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the CountryChannelocityCharlottesville, VA
UVA's plastic surgery dept. soon to be led by a top breast reconstruction expert: Scott T. HollenbeckWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
Unveiling: The Origin of Charlottesville Monuments documents the removal of the Lee StatueCheryl E PrestonCharlottesville, VA
Related
cbs19news
SCC to hear more arguments on wind farm ratepayer protection
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Virginia regulators say they will consider additional arguments about whether Dominion Energy Virginia's plans to build a massive offshore wind farm should include a ratepayer protection. The utility has said the protection will kill the project. The State Corporation Commission issued an order Wednesday granting reconsideration...
cbs19news
Regulators extend deadline for Mountain Valley Pipeline
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) -- Federal regulators have given the developers of the Mountain Valley Pipeline another four years to complete the long-delayed natural gas project. The Roanoke Times reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission made the unanimous decision late Tuesday. The new deadline for completion of the 303-mile pipeline spanning...
Youngkin administration accepting input on Virginia’s next energy plan
RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration is accepting ideas and comments for Virginia’s next energy plan. According to the governor’s office, the energy plan will focus on lowering the cost of living, creating jobs and bringing people to Virginia. “Our priority is to have a comprehensive Virginia energy plan that considers all energy […]
cbs19news
Contracted Workers are needed for the upcoming winter
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Message boards in Albemarle County advertising contracted workers for the upcoming winter. Virginia Department of Transportation says that they are looking to expand their forces. After registering and being approved, contracted workers can help pave the way for drivers to manage the snow. "People just...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
virginiamercury.com
Buchanan metallurgical coal mine to expand after deal with Virginia
Virginia’s largest coal mining operation is set to get even larger after Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s administration announced a deal between the state and Coronado Global Resources to expand operations and production at the company’s Buchanan Mine Complex in Buchanan County. On Tuesday, the administration said Coronado will...
cbs19news
Utility: Guarantee for large offshore wind farm 'untenable'
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- Dominion Energy Virginia says a ratepayer protection that state regulators included in a recent order approving the utility's application to build and recover the costs of a massive offshore wind farm would lead to the termination of the project. Dominion made the assertion in a filing...
royalexaminer.com
Buying a home within your means: what does it mean?
House-hunting is exciting. However, don’t allow your enthusiasm to make you lose sight of the realities of your financial situation. It’s not enough to qualify for a mortgage. You must also ensure you can make the payments over the next 15, 25, or 30 years. Here are a few things to consider to avoid running into trouble.
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy Virginia
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Virginia offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty the Old Dominion has to offer along the Virginia Scenic Railway.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big battle being waged in Virginia over little fish
CAPE CHARLES, Va. (WFXR) — There is a big debate raging over a little fish. That fish is the Atlantic menhaden, also known as a bunker. Some aquatic experts have called the menhaden the most important fish in the ocean because they serve as food for so many fish and marine animals. “Every sportfish there […]
Mining company adding 181 jobs in SW Virginia with $169M expansion
GRUNDY, Va. (WJHL) — Australian-based Coronado Global Resources expects to create 181 high-paying mining jobs with a $169 million expansion of its Buchanan Mine Complex, state officials and the company announced Tuesday. The expansion, which is being aided by a $3.525 million grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund, will increase the production of high-grade metallurgical […]
Virginia To Release $391 One-Time Summer Benefit to SNAP EBT Cards On August 25
(Deb Haaland/Adobe Stock Images) Virginia families who have been struggling to make ends meet and provide groceries for their families are in luck. The Virginia Department of Social Services (VDSS) just announced that it will release has received federal approval to issue retroactive Summer P-EBT benefits to eligible K-12 students.
NBC 29 News
Madison County makes a change to personal property taxes on vehicles
MADISON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - With a lot more people in Virginia paying more personal property taxes on their cars, Madison County is working to ease the financial burden. The personal use vehicle tax is now $3 per $100 of assessed value, which is down $0.60 from what it was previously.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utilitydive.com
FERC gives NextEra, ConEd, Equitrans 4 more years to finish $6.6B Mountain Valley gas pipeline
The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Tuesday extended a permit for the $6.6 billion Mountain Valley natural gas pipeline project by four years in a win for the long-delayed project being built by a joint venture of Equitrans Midstream, NextEra Energy, Consolidated Edison, AltaGas and RGC Resources. FERC unanimously ruled...
cbs19news
July report finds sharpest year-over-year drop in housing market
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The housing market in Virginia continues to moderate, seeing its sharpest year-over-year drop in more than seven years. Virginia REALTORS released its July 2022 Virginia Home Sales Report on Tuesday. According to a release, there were more than 11,300 homes sold for the month of...
theenergymix.com
People in Appalachia ‘Refuse to Be Sacrificed’ for Mountain Valley Gas Pipeline
Ecstatic, elated, ebullient. That smattering of descriptors captures the rare giddiness that enveloped relieved environmental advocates when U.S. President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law earlier this month. Still, the joy of a long-awaited, US$369 billion investment in taming global warming is tempered by lingering caution about...
Virginia Releasing $500 One-Time Payments To Eligible Residents In October
(fizkes/Adobe Stock Images) With the unbelievable costs of inflation impacting many residents in Virginia, it comes as a welcome surprise that many residents may be receiving a tax rebate in October and the fall months.
viatravelers.com
17 Best Beaches in Virginia to Visit
Are you planning an ultimate U.S. beach getaway for your next vacation? Virginia is one of the best tourist destinations you should consider, known for its gorgeous beaches. This southeastern U.S. state is jam-packed with historical landmarks, museums, lakes, and countless activities to do. However, visiting Virginia beaches should be the highlight of your trip, especially during the summer.
cbs19news
Contract officially launches major broadband Internet service expansion project
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Thousands of homes and businesses across the Thomas Jefferson Planning District will be able to access high-speed broadband Internet within the next three years. On Wednesday, the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission announced it has signed a contract with the Virginia Department of Housing and...
What is the weather for today?
Overall, today should be very warm and a touch humid, with partly sunny skies and no real chance of rain. Temperatures for Central Virginia will reach highs in the high-80s and will sink into the upper-60s overnight.
Coronado Global Resources to Expand in Southwest Virginia, Creating 181 New Jobs
Governor Glenn Youngkin has announced that Coronado Global Resources Inc., a leading international producer of high-quality metallurgical coal, plans to expand in Buchanan County and Tazewell County. The company’s commitment of $169.1 million toward this effort will increase capacity at its Buchanan Mine Complex to meet the growing demand for metallurgical coal, an essential element […]
Comments / 2