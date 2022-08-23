ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanarightnow.com

Rising Moon Fire causes evacuations on Eagle Bay Drive near East Helena

EAST HELENA, Mont. - A strong thunderstorm moved through the Helena area Monday evening and started several fires. Of these new lightning ignitions, the fire of greatest concern is the Rising Moon Fire located near Eagle Bay Drive and west of Canyon Ferry. The fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby.
EAST HELENA, MT
montanarightnow.com

Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam

A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
HELENA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Lewis And Clark County, MT
City
Great Falls, MT
City
Cascade, MT
yourbigsky.com

Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana

Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
MONTANA STATE
KULR8

Missing 31-year-old man last seen in Helmville found safe

HELMVILLE, Mont. - There is concern for mental and physical well-being of a missing 31-year-old man. Neil Mannix is described as being a while male who is six feet tall, weighs 168 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, Neil left a...
HELMVILLE, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Gust#Special Weather Statement#Preparedness#Thunderstorms#Advisories#Mdt Mon Aug 22#Doppler#Bowmans Corner#Lat#Max#Mph
montanarightnow.com

Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found

HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
HELENA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
yourbigsky.com

“It’s going to take all of us working together”

An impressive gathering of law enforcement, criminal prosecution, advocacy groups, public health, and private industry leaders came together today in Helena to talk about the efforts and effective strategies to combat human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation in Montana. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Montana Trucking Association, and Truckers Against...
HELENA, MT
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic

Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

County approves new contract for jail medical services

Cascade County Commissioners unanimously approved a four-year contract to Turn+Key Health LLC during their Aug. 23 meeting for inmate medical services at the Adult Detention Center. The county posted a request for proposals in April, after Alluvion Health exited its four year contract after one year. Undersheriff Scott Van Dyken...
CASCADE COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy