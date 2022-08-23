Read full article on original website
montanarightnow.com
Rainfall causes landslide near Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark Nat'l Forest
HELENA, Mont. - There is a landslide due to hefty rainfall by Benchmark Road near the Cyanide Gravel Pit in the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest Tuesday. HLCNF is warning visitors via Facebook the conditions of the landslide are likely to worsen with more rain forecasted. Visitors should consider choosing...
Man dies in one-vehicle crash in Great Falls
According to the Great Falls Police Department, the single-vehicle crash happened at about 6:30 a.m.
montanarightnow.com
Rising Moon Fire causes evacuations on Eagle Bay Drive near East Helena
EAST HELENA, Mont. - A strong thunderstorm moved through the Helena area Monday evening and started several fires. Of these new lightning ignitions, the fire of greatest concern is the Rising Moon Fire located near Eagle Bay Drive and west of Canyon Ferry. The fire is currently estimated at 200 acres and is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby.
montanarightnow.com
Wildfire prompts evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam
A wildfire that promoted evacuations near Canyon Ferry Dam outside Helena Monday night destroyed one structure and had burned an estimated 135 acres as of Tuesday. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office (LCCSO) reported evacuations were occurring as of 11:30 p.m. Monday on Eagle Bay Drive, Osprey Ridge Drive and Rising Moon Road to the west of the dam. The fire was reported around 9:30 p.m. that night and named the Rising Moon fire. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain covered by grass and timber with multiple homes and outbuildings nearby, fire officials said.
yourbigsky.com
Season’s first West Nile virus in Montana
Use your 4 D’s; Deet, drain, dawn & dusk and dress! Use Deet, drain standing water, stay indoors if possible, at dawn and dusk and wear long sleeves and a hat. State and local public health officials are reporting the season’s first West Nile virus (WNV) detections in positive mosquito samples in Dawson and Lewis and Clark counties.
montanarightnow.com
Person of interest ID'd in relation to 'suspicious' wildfires on Mount Helena
UPDATE: AUG. 23 AT 2 P.M. Officials have identified a person of interest in relation to the two wildfires that started near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena Sunday, Aug. 21. The Helena Fire Department said in a press release the person is not a threat to the community...
KULR8
Missing 31-year-old man last seen in Helmville found safe
HELMVILLE, Mont. - There is concern for mental and physical well-being of a missing 31-year-old man. Neil Mannix is described as being a while male who is six feet tall, weighs 168 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. According to the Missing and Endangered Person Advisory, Neil left a...
UPDATE: Mount Helena fires person of interest identified
Helena authorities are investigating suspicious wildland fires that started Sunday evening on the south side of Mount Helena.
Fairfield Sun Times
Man killed in motorcycle crash at 15th Ave. S. and 33rd St. S. in Great Falls
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - A man died in a single-vehicle motorcycle crash in the area of 15th Avenue South and 33rd Street South in Great Falls Tuesday. The Great Falls Police Department said in a text message alert the report came in at about 6:38 a.m. An investigation is ongoing.
montanarightnow.com
Missing Helena man last contacted on Aug. 11 found
HELENA, Mont. - The Montana Department of Justice canceled the missing person alert for Tristen Black. According to the DOJ, Black, 23, was located. The DOJ put out a Missing Endangered Person Alert for Black on behalf of the Helena Police Department Monday, Aug. 23. The date of the most...
Montana Jewish Project completes purchase of historic Helena synagogue
The Montana Jewish Project (MJP) said it closed on the purchase of the Temple Emanu-El in Helena Thursday.
KULR8
Two Brothers from Montana Plead Guilty to Charges for Actions During Jan. 6 Capitol Breach
WASHINGTON – Two Montana men, who are brothers, pleaded guilty today to a felony charge for their actions during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Their actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.
yourbigsky.com
“It’s going to take all of us working together”
An impressive gathering of law enforcement, criminal prosecution, advocacy groups, public health, and private industry leaders came together today in Helena to talk about the efforts and effective strategies to combat human trafficking and commercial sexual exploitation in Montana. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen, Montana Trucking Association, and Truckers Against...
theelectricgf.com
Business Bites: Western Feed Corral; Malmstrom contracts; El Comedor, La Cocina set to open in September; Healthy Habits class at GF Clinic
Western Feed Corral has moved to a new location at 2502 Vaughn Road with an expanded inventory. They’re holding a grand opening for the new space Aug. 25-27. The Malmstrom Air Force Base Contracting Squadron awarded a contract for the repair of the Building 500 feeder to Wadsworth Builders Company, Inc. for $116,890.
theelectricgf.com
County approves new contract for jail medical services
Cascade County Commissioners unanimously approved a four-year contract to Turn+Key Health LLC during their Aug. 23 meeting for inmate medical services at the Adult Detention Center. The county posted a request for proposals in April, after Alluvion Health exited its four year contract after one year. Undersheriff Scott Van Dyken...
