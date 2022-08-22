Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot promises safe haven for women of Indiana seeking abortionJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Chicago Man Shot While Confronting Thieves Attempting to Steal His Car’s Catalytic ConverterNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
secretchicago.com
This Lustrous West Side Landmark Will Move Forward With A Major Revamp In 2023
The Laramie State Bank building in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood has been an “endangered art deco gem” of the West Side since becoming vacant in 2012. Built at 5200 W. Chicago Avenue in 1929 the exuberant three-story bank was opened to great fanfare at the end of a decade when Austin’s population was thriving. The redevelopment of the historic Laramie State Bank in Austin is now making strides toward starting in the spring of 2023, with tenants moving in by 2025.
Extremely Rare Glimpse Into One of Chicago’s Most Notable Addresses
The penthouse of one of Chicago's most prestigious residential buildings is on the market for the first time in 50 years. Take a look at high-rise luxury like you've never seen. One Of Chicago's Most Prominent Addresses. You're about to get an extremely rare glimpse into one of Chicago's most...
New Ranking Offers Saucy Take on Best Restaurants for Chicago Pizza
Brace yourselves Chicago - there's a new pizza restaurant ranking out and things could get a little saucy. Chicagoans are no strangers to passionate debates about where to find the best pizza in the city, so anytime a new ranking comes out there's bound to be some heated opinions - and The Infatuation noted that possibility in its latest release.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
Tavern on Rush in Chicago's Gold Coast neighborhood to close permanently
CHICAGO - After 25 years at the corner of Rush and Bellevue, Tavern on Rush will close at the end of 2022, the restaurant announced Thursday. Tavern's owners said the landlord has decided not to renew the restaurant's lease. "It's a tough one to swallow," said Owner Phil Stefani. Tavern...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Lettuce Entertain You to join forces with Tao Group Hospitality to create a private members club in Chicago
Chicago-based Lettuce Entertain You Restaurants said Friday it is partnering with New York-based Tao Group Hospitality to create a one-of-a-kind private members club. With the goal of opening in late 2023, the as-yet-unnamed project will be located in Chicago’s River North neighborhood. The space will be designed by Joyce...
tinybeans.com
8 Hidden Gems in Chicago That You Definitely Need to Experience
Just when you thought you’ve seen everything Chicago has to offer, let us introduce you to these hidden gems and surprising city spotlights. There’s something energizing about living in a city for so long and still being surprised to discover how much you still have yet to explore. Yes, even if you’ve checked off every last item on our list of 100 things to do with kids in Chicago, new—and some not-so-new!—hidden gems are still sprinkled around, well off the beaten path.
Christkindlmarket 2022: Locations, dates, hours released for Chicago area's beloved holiday market
The Chicago area's beloved German holiday market is back in 3 locations this year!
ice365.com
Chicago residents fight back against Bally’s development
The forthcoming Bally’s Chicago casino intends to reshape a portion of the Windy City’s River West and River North neighborhoods. The location would be the first ever casino in Chicago proper. Though the project has its fair share of backers, some remain trepidatious or outright opposed. Certain local...
Decades-old time capsules discovered in newly renovated Tribune Tower
CHICAGO — In 1922, the Chicago Tribune co-publishers Col. Robert R. McCormick and Capt. Joseph M Patterson announced an international competition for the design of Tribune Tower. The winning entry was designed by New York architects John Mead Howells and Raymond Hood. A century later, the soaring vertical lines,...
midwestliving.com
4 Chicago Chefs on Their Favorite Local Sandwiches
Sandwiches reign supreme in Chicago, and for every trusted classic there's a trendy modern take worth trying at least once. But how do you decide which ones to eat in this history-steeped foodie city? We asked four Chicago chefs for their recommendations (and why they love sandwiches so much), so the next time you're visiting the Windy City and ready to take the plunge into its deliciously varied sandwich scene, you'll have a list of stand-out choices at your fingertips.
5mag.net
House Music comes to Shedd Aquarium
Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium is hosting a series of Thursday evening events this September featuring Chicago house DJs playing along the city lakefront and among its aquatic creatures. Shedd After Hours House Party takes place Thursday evenings on September 8, September 15, and September 22 at the Shedd Aquarium (1200...
Chicago Will Test Helicopter Taxi Service To O’Hare Next Month
If this test run works out, the trip from downtown Chicago to O'Hare could be cut down to 15 minutes or less. The company running the test is called Eve Air Mobility. They have been trying to build infrastructure in major cities to showcase their eVOTL electric helicopter as another option to ubers, taxis, and trains.
napervillemagazine.com
A Brand New Bag
Appears in the September Issue issue. From the moment Debbie Lee opened her first Brown Bag Seafood outpost in 2014 in Chicago, local fish-lovers were smitten—hook, line, and sinker. Guests simply sashayed up to the front counter, pointed at their favorite seafood selection, and it was theirs. Salmon? Shrimp? Whitefish? Tuna? Cod? Each could be added to a salad, folded into taco shells, or bundled up in sandwich form with a side of tater tots.
WIFR
Shedd Aquarium offering free admission
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - The Shedd Aquarium is kicking off the fall season by offering free admission to Illinois residents. The aquarium is located at 1200 South DuSable Lake Shore Drive. Starting on September 6, guests will be able to attend the aquarium every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout the...
southportcorridorchicago.com
Southport’s Taco Fest Details
Taco Fest returns this September 17th and 18th, 2022!. With its eclectic mix of stores, boutiques and restaurants, the Southport Corridor is arguably one of the hottest commercial strips in Chicago. This September it gets even more sizzling when the glorious taco is again in the spotlight as the tortilla-wrapped...
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
Essence
8 Black-Owned Businesses You Need To Visit On Your Next Trip To Chicago
From bookstores to bars, here are some of our favorite loud and proud Black-owned Chicago businesses. There’s something special about Chi-town. From the people, to the culture, to food – there’s a reason 30 million people visit this city each year. But more importantly, Black people are the fabric of what makes Chicago truly unique. Chicago’s African-American roots are well before the historic Great Migration to Chicago, but rather with Chicago’s founding by the Haitian-American Jean Baptiste Pointe du Sable.
Chicago license plate No. 1, a 'holy grail' artifact, is up for auction
The stamped-aluminum plate from 1904, owned by late collector Lee Hartung of Glenview, bears the telltale number “1” and was issued well over a century ago to prominent lawyer and auto enthusiast Arthur J. Eddy.
