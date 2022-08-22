Read full article on original website
Dallas County Health and Human Services Helping Those Who Can't Afford High Electric BillsLarry LeaseDallas County, TX
Ted Cruz says, "I'm standing up and fighting every dumbass idea that comes out of Biden, Harris, Schumer and Pelosi."Ash JurbergTexas State
These yummy foods are the Big Tex Choice Awards finalists for the upcoming State Fair of TexasKristina Rowe - Just Me in Big DTexas State
Richardson ISD's New Superintendent Wants Phones Out of the ClassroomLarry LeaseRichardson, TX
Donor Group to Pay SMU Student-Athletes Through NILLarry LeaseUniversity Park, TX
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
Before and after numbers: How much our rain actually helped the drought in North Texas
DALLAS — This summer in North Texas has been marked by two things: Heat and drought, and the two seemed to go hand in hand. That's why Monday's heavy downpours, while they caused severe flooding, was the kind of rain we probably needed. Now we have an idea of...
Texas Dries Up Midweek, High Chance of Flooding Rains Sunday Night in Dallas Area
Weather forecasts for Texas include drying up during the midweek and flooding rains from Sunday night to the next morning. Over 9 inches of rain fell on the Dallas area on Monday, causing severe flooding throughout the city and setting new records. Some nearby areas also experienced as much as a foot of rain in just one day. While AccuWeather forecasters predict that central Texas will dry out by midweek, they also predict that flooding will continue in some areas of the south-central United States.
6 months after Russian invasion, Ukrainians adjust to life in North Texas
DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — This week marks six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, millions of Ukrainians fled the country to seek refuge elsewhere. Many came to North Texas. The Lynnyk family moved in Denton in April. "We decided to move because we had three small children," said Iryna Lynnyk. Now they are adjusting to life in North Texas. "This country is very good," said Iryna's husband Dmytro, "Not easy because it's new country, new culture."Iryna is taking English classes, but one major hurdle the family faces is trying to work. "We are waiting for our employment authorization documentation, so it's hard without the...
As Days Get Shorter and Winter Approaches, When Will Chicago See Its Latest Sunrise?
As the temperatures get cooler and fall and winter approach, Chicago will start to see shorter days in the form of later sunrises and earlier sunsets. On Aug. 8, the city saw its final sunset of 2022 that occurred after 8 p.m. And according to the website Sunrise-Sunset, the final sunset that will occur after 7 p.m. in 2022 will take place on Sept. 15.
Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas
DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
‘State of disaster’ declared for Dallas County after heavy rainfall causes extensive flooding
Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins declared a state of disaster late Monday afternoon after torrential rainfall flooded homes in Balch Springs and Dallas, stranded dozens of motorists on streets and highways that looked more like canals and delayed air traffic at local airports. “Based on preliminary damage assessments, I am...
Car service with bulletproof vehicles, armed drivers available in multiple cities -- including Chicago
CHICAGO - A new car service is hitting the rideshare industry, and you can catch it in Chicago. Miami rapper Zoey Dollaz launched a company that provides bulletproof cars and armed drivers. The company was inspired by the rapper's own brush with death. "I was on the highway with Young...
Person detained after jumping fence of Chicago FBI office and throwing rocks
A person accused of jumping the fence and throwing rocks at the FBI field office in Chicago has been taken to a hospital for evaluation, a spokesperson for the Homeland Security agency that protects federal buildings told CNN Thursday.
Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes
The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
Are Headaches or Rashes Signs of COVID? Chicago's Top Doctor Breaks Down Current Symptoms
According to the latest COVID update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the BA.5 lineage of the omicron variant is now the most prevalent strain of the virus in the U.S., accounting for more than 88% of recent cases. And while Chicago has shifted down from a "high"...
3 million under flood watch after deadly rainfall in Dallas
Dallas is facing its second worst flood in nearly a century, after the city experienced record rainfall. Nearly three million people remain under flood watch and at least one person has died. Meanwhile, further west, five million people are under heat alert.Aug. 23, 2022.
Heavy rains cause historic, deadly flooding in Texas leading to high-water rescues
HOUSTON — While the rain hasn’t caused too much of a problem here in Houston, it’s a different story for the rest of the state. Gov. Greg Abbott canceled his visit to Spring Tuesday to address the flash flooding in Dallas. An emergency response briefing is set...
Chicago is Way Below Average For Rainfall This Time of Year. Does That Mean a Dry Winter, Too?
Chicago may have seen its fair share of storms and rain this year so far -- but not so much in August. In fact, the city is significantly below average for rainfall this month. According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, Chicago typically sees an average of 3.06 inches of...
Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley
Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
A North Texas school district says a book chapter by its namesake about a lynching is not appropriate for some students
Officials at a North Texas school named after a Black man who learned to read and write when he was 98 years old has ruled that a portion of his memoir describing his best friend getting lynched is not appropriate for some students.
Deep Ellum Businesses React to Devastating Flooding
When Deep Vellum manager Riley Rennhack walked into the bookstore Monday, she “cried immediately” It was wet and muddy everywhere. The damage from Monday morning’s storm, she says, was devastating. She’s not wrong. Parts of Dallas received almost 15 inches of rain, Senior online editor Bethany Erickson...
Affected by the Severe Texas Flooding? Here's What You Need to Know
Governor Greg Abbott is asking all Texas residents who are victims of the flooding to report their damages to the state as they need these numbers to petition the federal government for declaration of federal disaster. This declaration would allow FEMA to give funds to those affected for repairs.
2 people taken to hospital after water heater explosion in Collin County, officials say
NEVADA, Texas — Two people were taken to a local hospital after a water heater explosion in Collin County, officials said. The incident was reported in the 13000 block of County Road 546 in Nevada, Texas. According to the Collin County Sheriff's Office, several agencies responded to reports of...
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
