Dallas, TX

natureworldnews.com

Texas Dries Up Midweek, High Chance of Flooding Rains Sunday Night in Dallas Area

Weather forecasts for Texas include drying up during the midweek and flooding rains from Sunday night to the next morning. Over 9 inches of rain fell on the Dallas area on Monday, causing severe flooding throughout the city and setting new records. Some nearby areas also experienced as much as a foot of rain in just one day. While AccuWeather forecasters predict that central Texas will dry out by midweek, they also predict that flooding will continue in some areas of the south-central United States.
CBS DFW

6 months after Russian invasion, Ukrainians adjust to life in North Texas

DENTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — This week marks six months since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Since then, millions of Ukrainians fled the country to seek refuge elsewhere. Many came to North Texas. The Lynnyk family moved in Denton in April. "We decided to move because we had three small children," said Iryna Lynnyk. Now they are adjusting to life in North Texas. "This country is very good," said Iryna's husband Dmytro, "Not easy because it's new country, new culture."Iryna is taking English classes, but one major hurdle the family faces is trying to work. "We are waiting for our employment authorization documentation, so it's hard without the...
fox4news.com

Abandoned high-rise hotel catches fire Dallas

DALLAS - Dallas firefighters put out a fire on the 12th floor of an abandoned high-rise hotel. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. Thursday in the 15-story building located near Interstate 35 and Mockingbird Lane. Dallas Fire-Rescue said when firefighters arrived they could see smoke coming from the roof and...
Dallas Observer

Heavy Rain Unleashes a Monsoon of Amusing Tweets, TikToks and Memes

The torrential downpour that rolled across North Texas between Sunday night and Monday gave us the equivalent of more than six months of rain. It also gave us massive flooding, traffic problems and tweets of people pointing out that God must be punishing us for daring to ask for a little rain.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas Neighbors Fight for Trash Collection Returned to Alley

Residents in the Perry Heights neighborhood in Dallas are fighting to return trash collection to their alley. Sanitation officials recently proposed a citywide reduction of alley collection and Perry Heights is among the places where it happened. The century-old Perry Heights neighborhood has older homes where many residents still have...
dmagazine.com

Deep Ellum Businesses React to Devastating Flooding

When Deep Vellum manager Riley Rennhack walked into the bookstore Monday, she “cried immediately” It was wet and muddy everywhere. The damage from Monday morning’s storm, she says, was devastating. She’s not wrong. Parts of Dallas received almost 15 inches of rain, Senior online editor Bethany Erickson...
