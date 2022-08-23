ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Little League World Series Linescores

Artola, Saravia (4) and Bravo, Chávez (4); Pinzon, G.De Gracia (4), Juarez (5), Escudero (6), Castro (7) and Gonzalez. W_Saravia. L_Pinzon. HRs_García. Weisser, St (4) and Yu, Mayervich (6); Decaster, Doran (5), Rijke (6) and Hansen. L_Weisser. W_Decaster.
ESPN

MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs

Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
The Spun

MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game

St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Bakersfield Californian

Expect plenty of heat in Week 2 football matchups

For the second straight week, excessive heat will be the star of the show when Kern County high school football teams take the field Friday night. Most of the contests, with the exception of a few in the high desert, are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
KERN COUNTY, CA
FOX Sports

Twins look to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Astros

Minnesota Twins (62-59, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (79-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Twins +190; over/under is 7 1/2...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Matt Olson powers Braves to season sweep of Pirates

Matt Olson belted a grand slam and Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves breezed to a 14-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The Braves won all seven games against Pittsburgh this season. William Contreras launched a two-run homer, Dansby Swanson drove in...
ATLANTA, GA

