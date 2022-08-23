Read full article on original website
What is the fastest pitch ever? Fastest MLB pitches in 2022, fastest pitch in college
What is the fastest pitch in MLB? New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman can light up the radar gun like
numberfire.com
Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night
Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
Bakersfield Californian
Little League World Series Linescores
Artola, Saravia (4) and Bravo, Chávez (4); Pinzon, G.De Gracia (4), Juarez (5), Escudero (6), Castro (7) and Gonzalez. W_Saravia. L_Pinzon. HRs_García. Weisser, St (4) and Yu, Mayervich (6); Decaster, Doran (5), Rijke (6) and Hansen. L_Weisser. W_Decaster.
ESPN
MLB suspends six players in Dominican Summer League for 60 games each for PEDs
Six players in the Dominican Summer League were suspended 60 games each by Major League Baseball on Wednesday after testing positive for performance-enhancing substances. New York Mets pitcher Richard Cardoza, Kansas City pitcher Jeremy Castro, Arizona pitcher Miguel Gonzalez, Houston pitcher Jose Serrano and Atlanta infielder Christian Suarez were penalized after testing positive for stanozolol.
MLB roundup: Phillies’ Aaron Nola shuts out Reds
Aaron Nola tossed a five-hit shutout, guiding the host Philadelphia Phillies over the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 on Thursday to complete
MLB Manager Was Ejected For Bizarre Reason On Tuesday
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli was ejected after a strange mound-visit ruling during Tuesday night's game against the Houston Astros. Baldelli was tossed from the game for vehemently arguing with the umpires. He felt he shouldn't have been charged with a mound visit after benches cleared in the fifth inning.
Jays cap sweep of Red Sox with 10-inning win
A fielder’s-choice grounder by George Springer in the 10th inning brought home the winning run as the visiting Toronto Blue
FOX Sports
Dickerson leads Cardinals against the Cubs following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (71-53, first in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (54-70, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.33 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 66 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (3-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -130, Cubs +109; over/under is 8...
New York Yankees put Nestor Cortes (groin) on IL
The New York Yankees placed All-Star left-hander Nestor Cortes on the 15-day injured list Thursday with a groin strain. In
Bakersfield Californian
Expect plenty of heat in Week 2 football matchups
For the second straight week, excessive heat will be the star of the show when Kern County high school football teams take the field Friday night. Most of the contests, with the exception of a few in the high desert, are scheduled to start at 8:30 p.m.
FOX Sports
Twins look to end 3-game road losing streak, play the Astros
Minnesota Twins (62-59, second in the AL Central) vs. Houston Astros (79-45, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Dylan Bundy (7-5, 4.60 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 77 strikeouts); Astros: Framber Valdez (12-4, 2.72 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 134 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -231, Twins +190; over/under is 7 1/2...
Yardbarker
Matt Olson powers Braves to season sweep of Pirates
Matt Olson belted a grand slam and Kyle Wright pitched seven scoreless innings as the visiting Atlanta Braves breezed to a 14-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday afternoon. The Braves won all seven games against Pittsburgh this season. William Contreras launched a two-run homer, Dansby Swanson drove in...
