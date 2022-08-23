ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Pujols homers as Montgomery, Cardinals blank Cubs 1-0

 5 days ago

Albert Pujols reached out and drove Drew Smyly's high fastball through the night sky at Wrigley Field.

Just like that, it was over. Put Smyly on Pujols' list.

Pujols hit career homer No. 693, Jordan Montgomery pitched a one-hitter and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 1-0 on Monday for their season-high eighth straight victory.

Pujols led off the seventh with a drive to left-center for his seventh homer in his last 10 games and No. 14 overall in his final big league season. There was a noticeable round of cheers from the crowd of 29,719 as the three-time NL MVP rounded the bases on his second hit of the night.

“I think at the end of the day you know you have to trust your work, and that's something that I do,” the 42-year-old Pujols said. “I come out here, no matter where I'm playing, and continue to do my work for 22 years.”

Pujols matched Barry Bonds’ major league record by homering off his 449th different pitcher. It was Pujols' 940th multihit game, snapping a tie with Paul Waner for 10th on the career list.

Smyly (5-7) called it a tough way to lose, given the pitch was way out of the strike zone.

“I was thinking just change his eye level and like, you know, don't let him hit it obviously was my thought,” Smyly said.

“But he's ‘The Machine’ for a reason. He's back.”

That one run was all Montgomery (7-3) needed. The left-hander struck out seven and walked none in his first career complete game, improving to 4-0 with a sparkling 0.35 ERA in four starts since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the New York Yankees.

“Every bullpen I'm working on something and then when I get to take the ball, I'm competing and just trying to make pitches,” he said.

Rookie Christopher Morel doubled with two out in the third for Chicago's only hit. Morel hustled into third when shortstop Paul DeJong mishandled the relay from left fielder Tyler O'Neill. But Montgomery retired Nick Madrigal on a grounder to DeJong, ending the inning.

Montgomery threw 99 pitches for the NL Central leaders in the opener of a five-game series, 65 for strikes.

“That's a pretty special outing,” Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said.

Chicago wasted a sharp performance by Smyly (5-7) in its second straight loss after a five-game win streak. The lefty allowed four hits, struck out six and walked two in seven innings.

“He's throwing the ball really well for us,” manager David Ross said. “That was a really impressive night from both starters, obviously.”

WORTH NOTING

Yadier Molina went 0 for 3 for St. Louis after missing the previous two games so he could be with his basketball team in Puerto Rico for the end of its championship run. The 40-year-old Molina owns the Vaqueros de Bayamón, who beat San Germán 75-61 on Saturday to clinch their 16th Baloncesto Superior Nacional title.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: LHP Steven Matz (left MCL tear) is slated to throw another side session on Wednesday. ... Marmol said he got a positive report on Jack Flaherty's third rehab start on Sunday. Flaherty, who is coming back from a strained right shoulder, threw four innings of one-run ball for Double-A Springfield. Flaherty will make another rehab start with Triple-A Memphis on Friday, going up to about 80 pitches. “Once we go through that, we'll sit down ... and figure out what's next,” Marmol said.

Cubs: 3B Patrick Wisdom (injured ring finger on this left hand) was out of the staring lineup, but manager David Ross said he was available off the bench. ... RHP Kyle Hendricks will not return this season. Hendricks is recovering from a capsular tear in his shoulder. ... RHP Adbert Alzolay (right shoulder strain) was slated to begin a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League on Monday night.

UP NEXT

The teams play a split doubleheader Tuesday. Adam Wainwright (9-8, 3.11 ERA) starts the opener for St. Louis, and Jake Woodford (2-0, 2.66 ERA) takes the mound for the second game. Javier Assad makes his major league debut for Chicago in Game 1, and Adrian Sampson (1-3, 3.51 ERA) gets the ball for the nightcap.

Jay Cohen can be reached at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP—Sports

FanSided

Cardinals: A dream package to land Mike Trout

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno could be selling the team very soon, meaning that Mike Trout could be available for a team like the St. Louis Cardinals. Mike Trout has been in the major leagues with the Angels for parts of 12 seasons and for much of that span, he has been the best player in the sport. The problem is that the support staff around him has been flat-out atrocious, which is why he has been to the playoffs exactly once. In fact, he hasn’t even been on a winning team since 2015.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Albert Pujols sent to Cardinals' bench on Saturday

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Atlanta Braves. Pujols will sit on the bench after Brendan Donovan was picked as Saturday's designated hitter and Nolan Arenado was aligned at third base. According to Baseball Savant on 178 batted balls this season,...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FanSided

Astros make pitching move that could affect stretch run, postseason

The Houston Astros have a good rotation this season that’s shown success, but messing with the system in place could impact the final stretch. The Houston Astros have had success with their current starting rotation. They have several good pitchers, and messing with the system in place could have an impact on the final stretch.
HOUSTON, TX
NBC Sports

Dodger for life – or not

In the course of a few traumatic days in May 1998, Michael J. Piazza’s world was turned upside down. After all, he was baptized to be a Dodger. Tommy Lasorda and Vince Piazza, Mike’s father, both grew up in the Philadelphia working class suburb of Norristown. The two were best friends and Lasorda was godfather to Vince’s son Tommy, Mike’s younger brother. When Lasorda signed a contract to pitch for the Brooklyn Dodgers, he became Vince’s idol.
MLB
ClutchPoints

Cubs’ Ian Happ notches peculiar home run feat MLB hasn’t seen in nearly 25 years

Ian Happ wore his Superman cape on Friday to lead the Chicago Cubs to an incredible 4-3 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers. Of course he made history in the process. The 28-year-old outfielder basically carried the whole load on the offense to help the Cubs win, with his double two-run homers sealing the deal for Chicago. Without him, they would have been unable to score at all.
CHICAGO, IL
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: Dodgers Pitching On Route For Historic Run

The 2022 Dodgers are on a tear and it looks like there is no slowing them down. So far, the Dodgers are currently 87-37 and sit atop the NL West by a measly 19.5 games. The Boys in Blue are crushing their opponents’ hopes and dreams every single time they step onto the diamond and talks of capturing another World Series title are increasing more and more as we inch closer to October.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Twins bring in notable outfielder after Byron Buxton injury

The Minnesota Twins are moving to Plan B (or perhaps Plan C, D, or E) after the injury to Byron Buxton. Dan Hayes of The Athletic reported on Thursday that the Twins have signed veteran outfielder Billy Hamilton to a minor-league deal. The 31-year-old Hamilton will be working out in Fort Myers for the Twins’ FCL (Florida Complex League) team over the next few days, Hayes adds.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Dustin May Working On Confidence With Changeup

When the Los Angeles Dodgers lost Dustin May to Tommy John surgery last season, the expectation was he would not return until some time after the All-Star break this year. The long layoff included several months of May not being able to throw a baseball, but once cleared to do so, part of the recovery process entailed working on his changeup. It was a pitch May went into the 2022 season having thrown it just 50 times in his young Major League career.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC News

ABC News

