The Reese’s Senior Bowl is held every year in Birmingham, Alabama, and is a place for senior college football players to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts and coaching staff. A single NFL teams coaches will provide coaching for each team, so two in total. However, there are scouts to watch players throughout the week at both practices and the game. Oklahoma football is no stranger to sending players to the Senior Bowl and no stranger to seeing the players they sent to play at a high level. Last year, the top player at the event was DT Perrion Winfrey, as he won the honor for the week and MVP of the contest; Brian Asamoah took home honors as the top linebacker. This season, a crop of new Sooners will earn invites to compete and participate in the annual event.

NORMAN, OK ・ 6 HOURS AGO