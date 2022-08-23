Read full article on original website
Oklahoma Softball: OU Sets Date to Break Ground on Love's Field
The Sooners are another step closer to Love's Field becoming a reality in Norman.
Dillon Gabriel might well turn out to be best Sooner quarterback this century
Over the past decade — and even in the decade before that — the Oklahoma football program had produced some of the best quarterbacks in college football. In fact, under Lincoln Riley, OU seized claim to the title as Quarterback U. Two Heisman winners and a Heisman runner-up played under Riley at OU. With that reputation, Riley was able to attract the top quarterback recruits in the country while at Oklahoma.
Oklahoma football: Eight Sooners make Senior Bowl watch list
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is held every year in Birmingham, Alabama, and is a place for senior college football players to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts and coaching staff. A single NFL teams coaches will provide coaching for each team, so two in total. However, there are scouts to watch players throughout the week at both practices and the game. Oklahoma football is no stranger to sending players to the Senior Bowl and no stranger to seeing the players they sent to play at a high level. Last year, the top player at the event was DT Perrion Winfrey, as he won the honor for the week and MVP of the contest; Brian Asamoah took home honors as the top linebacker. This season, a crop of new Sooners will earn invites to compete and participate in the annual event.
Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD
Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
Oklahoma football: Where would you rank OU’s mascot versus the CFB field?
Mascots are a traditional, colorful, and some would say an adorable part of the college football environment. The Oklahoma football program has one of the most unique mascots in all of college sports. The sports website Big Game Boomer’s boasts that it ranks anything and everything having to do with...
Eight Oklahoma Players Named to Senior Bowl Watch List
The Senior Bowl kicks off the NFL Draft process at the conclusion of the college football season.
Oklahoma football: Brent Venables previews first season as Sooners' head coach
Brent Venables enters his first season as a head coach in 2022 with the Oklahoma Sooners after spending the last 10 seasons under Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Venables also coached at Oklahoma from 1999-2011 as a linebackers coach, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
The Five Freshman Who Could Play Right Now for Oklahoma
Opportunity in the depth chart helps, but what really gets a freshman early playing time is his willingness to play special teams and, if he has it, elite speed.
Emmitt Smith in OKC, Talks OU and Texas Joining SEC
Former Dallas Cowboys star Emmitt Smith was in Oklahoma City on Tuesday night, as the guest speaker for the Salvation Army's "Doing the Most Good" dinner event.
Watch: New Big 12 Commissioner Gets on Horse in Boone Pickens Stadium
Younger, hipper, cooler — those are words new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants associated with the league. Well, how about viral?. Yormark has been making trips to all of the Big 12 schools over the past week or so, and he spent Tuesday in Stillwater. Different OSU social media accounts showed him taking in the football facilities and meeting all sorts of coaches and student-athletes. But, he also spent time on the turf inside Boone Pickens Stadium where to took a recruiting-esque photo atop a horse.
‘I might even quit on the spot:’ Oklahoma educators react to Ryan Walters’ primary win
TULSA, Okla. — Many Oklahoma educators say they’re worried for what’s ahead after Oklahoma State Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defeated his opponent, Shawnee Public Schools Superintendent April Grace, in Monday night’s Republican primary runoff for State Superintendent. At his victory party Tuesday night, Walters declared...
Guthrie’s 2002 football title-and the family that won it
This is the first installment in a seven-part series on the 2002 Guthrie Blue Jays football team. Reporter Sam Hutchens spent the summer tracking down a multitude of former players, coaches — and even a former Oklahoma City mayor — to tell the team’s championship story. The Guthrie News Leader will run a part weekly to correspond with the ‘02 team’s 20th anniversary.
'Teaching in Oklahoma is a hostile environment': Mustang appeals accreditation downgrade
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Nearly a month after two districts had their accreditation downgraded, district leaders were back at the Oklahoma State Board of Education seeking an appeal Thursday morning. Tulsa and Mustang Public Schools, located in the two largest metropolitan areas in Oklahoma, were the first two districts...
This Oklahoma Arcade has the Largest Collection of Pinball Machines & Games!
If you're looking for a good time and something the entire family will enjoy head to Oklahoma City, OK. and check out the Sooner State's biggest, best, and longest-running arcade...Cactus Jack's Family Fun Center!. They have the largest collection of pinball machines in the state and one of the largest...
Choctaw HS put on lockdown after an unauthorized person showed up to football practice
CHOCTAW, Okla. (KFOR) — Parents were notified of an incident at Choctaw High School that put the school on lockdown Tuesday. The note from the school superintendent states that during football practice a coach noticed a person not associated with the program at the school with what looked like a gun in the person’s belt.
The Oklahoma State Fair has Announced This Year’s Concerts!
Great news, the Oklahoma State Fair has announced this year's concerts! The dates for this year's state fair are Thursday, September 15th through Sunday, September 25th. (09-15-22 until 09-25-22). I'm very much looking forward to it. All the carnival rides, shows, games, exhibits, concerts, vendors, rodeo events, and of course...
Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor
Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
SERVICE HELD FOR LEGENDARY HOLDENVILLE ATHLETE GEORGE KERNEK
Olympics. That record still holds to this day. During his high school years, George lettered in three different sports; basketball, baseball, and track. He was the first Wolverine basketball player to dunk a basketball during a game in 1958. He was also an all-state basketball player that same year. After...
Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg visits Tulsa to present grant
U.S. Secretary of Transportation, Pete Buttigieg came to Tulsa to meet with Mayor G.T. Bynum and state leaders to talk about infrastructure projects
Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
