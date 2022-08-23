ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Dillon Gabriel might well turn out to be best Sooner quarterback this century

Over the past decade — and even in the decade before that — the Oklahoma football program had produced some of the best quarterbacks in college football. In fact, under Lincoln Riley, OU seized claim to the title as Quarterback U. Two Heisman winners and a Heisman runner-up played under Riley at OU. With that reputation, Riley was able to attract the top quarterback recruits in the country while at Oklahoma.
NORMAN, OK
FanSided

Oklahoma football: Eight Sooners make Senior Bowl watch list

The Reese’s Senior Bowl is held every year in Birmingham, Alabama, and is a place for senior college football players to showcase their skills in front of NFL scouts and coaching staff. A single NFL teams coaches will provide coaching for each team, so two in total. However, there are scouts to watch players throughout the week at both practices and the game. Oklahoma football is no stranger to sending players to the Senior Bowl and no stranger to seeing the players they sent to play at a high level. Last year, the top player at the event was DT Perrion Winfrey, as he won the honor for the week and MVP of the contest; Brian Asamoah took home honors as the top linebacker. This season, a crop of new Sooners will earn invites to compete and participate in the annual event.
NORMAN, OK
FOX Sports

Nick Saban weighs in on Texas, Oklahoma heading to SEC, Bryce Young | THE HERD

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about the latest developments in College Football, and his expectations for the upcoming seasons. Colin asks Saban his thoughts on the Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners moving to join the SEC by 2025, and what his expectations for Heisman-Winning QB Bryce Young are this season.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Norman, OK
Football
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
City
Stillwater, OK
City
Norman, OK
Norman, OK
College Sports
Norman, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
247Sports

Oklahoma football: Brent Venables previews first season as Sooners' head coach

Brent Venables enters his first season as a head coach in 2022 with the Oklahoma Sooners after spending the last 10 seasons under Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney as the Tigers’ defensive coordinator. Venables also coached at Oklahoma from 1999-2011 as a linebackers coach, assistant head coach and defensive coordinator.
NORMAN, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Gundy
Person
Lincoln Riley
Person
Brent Venables
Person
Bob Stoops
Person
Dave Aranda
pistolsfiringblog.com

Watch: New Big 12 Commissioner Gets on Horse in Boone Pickens Stadium

Younger, hipper, cooler — those are words new Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark wants associated with the league. Well, how about viral?. Yormark has been making trips to all of the Big 12 schools over the past week or so, and he spent Tuesday in Stillwater. Different OSU social media accounts showed him taking in the football facilities and meeting all sorts of coaches and student-athletes. But, he also spent time on the turf inside Boone Pickens Stadium where to took a recruiting-esque photo atop a horse.
STILLWATER, OK
guthrienewsleader.net

Guthrie’s 2002 football title-and the family that won it

This is the first installment in a seven-part series on the 2002 Guthrie Blue Jays football team. Reporter Sam Hutchens spent the summer tracking down a multitude of former players, coaches — and even a former Oklahoma City mayor — to tell the team’s championship story. The Guthrie News Leader will run a part weekly to correspond with the ‘02 team’s 20th anniversary.
GUTHRIE, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#American Football#Clemson#Sooners
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
Sports
University of Oklahoma
oklahomawatch.org

Why Some Afghan Refugees in Oklahoma Live In Squalor

Bugs crawl from unfinished gaps between walls and linoleum floors and into the ears and mouths of Afghan children as they sleep. Their family of seven living at The Restoration on Candlewood awoke in a sticky coat of sweat daily this summer. A working central heat and air system was not part of the northwest Oklahoma City apartment complex’s advertised renovations. Their tubs and sinks are crusty with slowly drained sewage.
TULSA, OK
hughescountytribune.com

SERVICE HELD FOR LEGENDARY HOLDENVILLE ATHLETE GEORGE KERNEK

Olympics. That record still holds to this day. During his high school years, George lettered in three different sports; basketball, baseball, and track. He was the first Wolverine basketball player to dunk a basketball during a game in 1958. He was also an all-state basketball player that same year. After...
KFOR

Here’s a look at Oklahoma rainfall totals last 48 hours

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR) – Heaviest rainfall last couple of days in southern OK along and just north of Red River. You can see these amounts 2.5″ to over 6.0″!!. Also, significant rainfall over portions of western OK with 1-3 inches reported. Most of central and northern OK missed out on the heaviest rainfall this past weekend.
FanSided

FanSided

276K+
Followers
524K+
Post
136M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy