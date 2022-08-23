Read full article on original website
Business News: Electric cars by state
Three chefs with one night of excellent cuisine at Mariposa. It's hosting "Enroot" which is a dinner to benefit local farmers. Call 808-948-7575 for tickets. August Sunrise Book Club choice: "The Diamond Eye" by Kate Quinn.
Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins
Special on COVID testing in Hawaii to premiere on KGMB
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A special presentation on COVID testing in Hawaii will air on KGMB this week. “Caught Inside” premieres Wednesday on KGMB, starting at 6:30 p.m. The special looks at efforts in Hawaii to stand up a broad COVID testing effort at the outset of the pandemic. Editor’s...
Hawaii prepares for rollout of improved COVID booster (and hopes interest is high)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - About 77% of Hawaii’s population is now fully vaccinated against COVID. But only about half of those people went back to get their first booster doses. And just 15% got their second booster, which is restricted to those at higher risk of severe disease. Now, state...
Hawaii reports 13 COVID deaths, over 2,200 cases in past week
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii on Wednesday reported 13 additional coronavirus deaths and 2,219 new cases in the past seven days. That compares to 2,696 cases and 13 additional deaths in the previous week. DOH said the average positivity rate is 10.7%. The state’s COVID figures don’t include positives from at-home...
In Hawaii’s SPED classrooms, teachers and students alike are still playing catch-up
HFD is expanding its drone program to save more lives. The problem? Crowded skies. Above massive fires at businesses and over brush, a drone can guide firefighters on the ground to hotspots or out of danger zones.
Trending: Beckham's "worm" and animals splooting
Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. UH's Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs joins us to talk about Saturday's big game against Vanderbilt, and the celebration that goes with it.
LIST: These employers are ranked as Hawaii’s best places to work in 2022
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Where’s the best place to work in Hawaii?. According to Forbes’ recent rankings of America’s top employers for 2022, Hawaiian Airlines is the no. 1 employer in the state. In a statement, Hawaiian Air said it was “gratifying” to earn this recognition.
Make-A-Wish Hawaii celebrates 40 years of helping keiki with critical illnesses
Hawaii News Now Sunrise Weather Report - Wednesday, August 24, 2022
No trade winds brings hot and humid weather to the islands, better conditions tomorrow. Light winds will continue today, with mostly sunny skies this morning giving way to some afternoon clouds and a few interior and leeward showers. Trade winds will gradually increase tonight through Friday, becoming locally breezy by Saturday. A new, small south swell is expected to roll through local waters today through Sunday.
Legendary rock band Journey is coming to Hawaii
When Victoria Beckham announced on Instagram that this was the first time in 25 years that she had seen David Beckham's "worm", her teenager laughingly intervened. And squirrel "splooting" explained. Are you ready for some football? What to know about the UH season opener. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. UH's...
Loved ones left reeling after ‘amazing’ Virginia couple killed in North Shore crash
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ron and Michelle Hartman, the Virginia couple killed in Monday’s crash on Oahu’s North Shore, are being remembered as pillars of their community. Relatives say they leave behind three children, including a daughter who was also involved in the crash and remains hospitalized. HNN spoke...
Hawaii suspect’s illness delays court appearance in brutal 1982 cold case murder
MAKAWAO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Illness has delayed a court appearance for cold case murder suspect Gary Gene Ramirez. The 75-year-old Maui man was set to face a judge on Tuesday in California, where he was extradited last week. Ramirez is accused of raping and fatally stabbing 15-year-old Karen Stitt nearly 40...
This dapper mail carrier is turning heads ... and melting hearts
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii native is delivering more than just mail in Chicago. His love for fashion and postal service history is bringing joy to nostalgic neighbors. Every morning, Kalani Han irons creases into his U.S. Postal Service uniform and shines his shoes. The finishing touch is the skinny...
Buggy, Muggy forecast!
Former Gov. Ben Cayetano recovering after heart stent implant procedure
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Hawaii Gov. Ben Cayetano is recovering after undergoing a heart stent implant procedure on Monday. The 82-year-old said doctors implanted two stents after they found three blockages in a major coronary artery. In a post on Facebook, Cayetano said one of his doctors found signs that...
Want to live longer? Living in Hawaii may help
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Want to live longer? Living in Hawaii may help. A new study published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Hawaii residents still live the longest compared to the rest of the nation. The CDC compiled data from 2020 and analyzed life expectancy for each...
DOE announces school closures on Maui as crews work to restore widespread outage
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Thousands of customers on Maui are without power Tuesday morning as the island deals with a widespread outage. The outage occurred 2:45 a.m. impacting an estimated 65,000 customers. As of 9:15 a.m., Hawaiian Electric said roughly 15,000 customers are still without power. Crews are still working to...
As costs soar, families turn to Hawaii nonprofits for help to feed keiki
"We're around the minimum, getting to an average, but nowhere near the max private is what we're proposing.". Vanderbilt comes to the islands as an unfamiliar foe for UH football. Hawaii opens the first season under head coach Timmy Chang against the Vanderbilt
Thousands of customers still without power on Maui in hours-long outage
Police arrest a suspect accused of shooting a woman in Chinatown. Police have arrested the suspected gunman accused of fatally shooting a 24-year-old woman at a Chinatown bus
