FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A California city is named the happiest in America, according to new studyJosue TorresCalifornia State
San Francisco Man Loses $1.2 Million in a Crypto Scam called 'Pig Butchering'Zack LoveSan Francisco, CA
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue TorresSan Francisco, CA
Croffles are delighting diners all over the countryJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
The California Kids Who Played a Huge Part in Skateboarding HistoryAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting on BART train closes Lake Merritt Station
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon after a shooting onboard a train, the transit agency said. The shooting occurred around 1:36 p.m. on a train from Dublin that was bound for Daly City. A witness told KTVU the shooting occurred between the Fruitvale and...
KTVU FOX 2
Zip Trips: Martinez
The KTVU morning crew heads to Martinez for the final Zip Trip of the summer. Learn about the city's history, including the birthplace of the martini, as well checking out the sights and best places to eat.
KTVU FOX 2
Hawk killed young falcon who lived atop Cal tower
BERKELEY, Calif. - A hawk most likely killed a young falcon living on top of a UC Berkeley tower, CalFalcon reports. Lindsay, the daughter of two peregrine falcons who live on the Campanile tower at Cal, was found dead on the west edge of campus Thursday under the nest of a hawk.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland's Wood Street homeless encampment may be cleared, judge rules
OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge ruled Friday that Caltrans could go ahead with plans to clear a sprawling homeless encampment in Oakland off its property. The Wood Street encampment had been a source of contention between the city of Oakland and the state over whose responsible for providing shelter and housing assistance to unhoused residents who call the encampment home. It has been the site of numerous fires which firefighters say are difficult to combat.
KTVU FOX 2
Uvalde shooting billboard causing controversy in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - The Uvalde school massacre is now being used as a reason for people not to move to Texas. A new billboard in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood proclaims: "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The billboard is being criticized on social media...
KTVU FOX 2
San Jose to construct 204 apartment-style units for the unhoused
San Jose is looking to have at least 1,000 new units of housing for the homeless before the end of the year. On Thursday, the city announced a big milestone in the effort to reach that goal with the addition of a planned 204 apartment-style units.
KTVU FOX 2
Contractor says San Francisco 9-1-1 dispatch did not help when van was stolen
An owner of a fire sprinkler installation business in San Rafael said he is frustrated with the lack of response by San Francisco police dispatch. He has had three company vehicles stolen so far this year. During the latest incident in the city's Bernal Heights neighborhood, he called 9-1-1 and wasn't happy with the response.
KTVU FOX 2
CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
KTVU FOX 2
Lake Merritt BART station closed due to police activity
OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. The transit agency said the incident will result in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the...
KTVU FOX 2
35-year-old San Francisco man allegedly struck and killed while walking in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they were investigating a fatal hit-and-run of a pedestrian Thursday. Police were called to West MacArthur Blvd and Piedmont Avenue around 4 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian being struck by a driver who fled the scene. When police arrived they reportedly found an...
KTVU FOX 2
Wood Street homeless encampment deadline comes and goes
Tuesday morning bought yet another fire at the long-festering wound on Oakland called the Wood Street encampment. So far this year, there have been 48 confirmed fires there.
KTVU FOX 2
Drivers are paying as much as $15 to use some Bay Area express lanes
SAN FRANCISCO - Drivers are paying as much as $15 to use some Bay Area express lanes. SFGate obtained data showing that drivers paid that much to use Interstate 880 during peak hours. They found $12 prices along Highway 101 on the Peninsula. The average toll is about $7. Unlike...
KTVU FOX 2
Supervisor takes aim at city council for failure to address 'lawlessness' in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Alameda County Supervisor denounced the Oakland City Council Tuesday over its failure to quell the "lawlessness" in the city, following the death of a 60-year-old woman during an attempted robbery. District 4 Supervisor Nate Miley, who represents East Oakland, Montclair, Castro Valley, and Pleasanton, wrote on...
KTVU FOX 2
Ex-Air Force sergeant sentenced to life in killing of Santa Cruz sheriff's deputy
Ex-Air Force sergeant who killed security guard outside Oakland courthouse sentenced to 41 years. A judge on Friday sentenced a former U.S. Air Force sergeant to 41 years in federal prison for fatally shooting a security guard outside the Oakland federal courthouse during George Floyd protests two summers ago. SANTA...
KTVU FOX 2
San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in San Francisco without helping him get services
San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu said he's now investigating the San Rafael Police Department for dropping off a homeless man in the city without providing him help. San Rafael Police have apologized for the incident, but it may not prevent legal action. San Francisco city officials shared with KTVU video taken by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police arrest woman with prior DUI after deadly hit-and-run on Piedmont Avenue
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police said they have arrested a 31-year-old woman following a deadly hit-and-run, alleging that he had been speeding at the time and has prior convictions for DUI and drug possession. Danniqua Tims was taken into custody following the death of a 35-year-old San Francisco resident, who...
KTVU FOX 2
9-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced Monday evening that a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing has been safely located. Police did not provide information on where the boy was located, but said he was safe. Authorities began searching for Juanaeh Newton after he was last seen at about 1:15...
KTVU FOX 2
KTVU FOX 2
Couple walk into OPD after being shot; convenience store shooting follows
OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police are investigating two shootings on Wednesday night, where in one of them, a couple walked into the police administration building to tell officers that they had been hit by gunfire. Investigators say a man and a woman came to the parking lot about 6:30 a.m....
KTVU FOX 2
REI employees vote to unionize, becoming chain's second union store
BERKELEY, Calif. - REI employees in Berkeley made history Thursday as a majority voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the second store in REI's nationwide chain to organize. "When we got the results, I was jumping for joy in my kitchen, and then I ran out the door cause I had to be at work," said Freddi Farias, an REI employee at the Berkeley store and one of the co-organizers who helped launched the organizing effort.
