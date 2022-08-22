OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge ruled Friday that Caltrans could go ahead with plans to clear a sprawling homeless encampment in Oakland off its property. The Wood Street encampment had been a source of contention between the city of Oakland and the state over whose responsible for providing shelter and housing assistance to unhoused residents who call the encampment home. It has been the site of numerous fires which firefighters say are difficult to combat.

OAKLAND, CA ・ 7 HOURS AGO