Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Shooting on BART train closes Lake Merritt Station

OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon after a shooting onboard a train, the transit agency said. The shooting occurred around 1:36 p.m. on a train from Dublin that was bound for Daly City. A witness told KTVU the shooting occurred between the Fruitvale and...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Zip Trips: Martinez

The KTVU morning crew heads to Martinez for the final Zip Trip of the summer. Learn about the city's history, including the birthplace of the martini, as well checking out the sights and best places to eat.
MARTINEZ, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Hawk killed young falcon who lived atop Cal tower

BERKELEY, Calif. - A hawk most likely killed a young falcon living on top of a UC Berkeley tower, CalFalcon reports. Lindsay, the daughter of two peregrine falcons who live on the Campanile tower at Cal, was found dead on the west edge of campus Thursday under the nest of a hawk.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland's Wood Street homeless encampment may be cleared, judge rules

OAKLAND, Calif. - A federal judge ruled Friday that Caltrans could go ahead with plans to clear a sprawling homeless encampment in Oakland off its property. The Wood Street encampment had been a source of contention between the city of Oakland and the state over whose responsible for providing shelter and housing assistance to unhoused residents who call the encampment home. It has been the site of numerous fires which firefighters say are difficult to combat.
OAKLAND, CA
Local
California Food & Drinks
Local
California Lifestyle
Oakland, CA
Food & Drinks
Oakland, CA
Lifestyle
City
Oakland, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Uvalde shooting billboard causing controversy in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - The Uvalde school massacre is now being used as a reason for people not to move to Texas. A new billboard in San Francisco's South of Market neighborhood proclaims: "The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don't move to Texas." The billboard is being criticized on social media...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

CHP arrest suspects in 2 freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol has arrested two men for freeway shootings in Oakland and Pleasanton this summer – both instances where despite the flying bullets, no one was hurt. Julaan Faison, 24, of San Leandro was taken into custody on Aug. 16 and booked into...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Lake Merritt BART station closed due to police activity

OAKLAND, Calif. - An East Bay BART station was closed Friday afternoon due police activity, the transit agency said. The police activity was reported around 1:36 p.m. at the Lake Merritt Station. The transit agency said the incident will result in major service delays on the Berryessa Line in the...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Drivers are paying as much as $15 to use some Bay Area express lanes

SAN FRANCISCO - Drivers are paying as much as $15 to use some Bay Area express lanes. SFGate obtained data showing that drivers paid that much to use Interstate 880 during peak hours. They found $12 prices along Highway 101 on the Peninsula. The average toll is about $7. Unlike...
TRAFFIC
KTVU FOX 2

San Rafael police officer drops off homeless man in San Francisco without helping him get services

San Francisco's City Attorney David Chiu said he's now investigating the San Rafael Police Department for dropping off a homeless man in the city without providing him help. San Rafael Police have apologized for the incident, but it may not prevent legal action. San Francisco city officials shared with KTVU video taken by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous.
SAN RAFAEL, CA
KTVU FOX 2

9-year-old boy safely located after reported missing in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police announced Monday evening that a 9-year-old boy who was reported missing has been safely located. Police did not provide information on where the boy was located, but said he was safe. Authorities began searching for Juanaeh Newton after he was last seen at about 1:15...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

REI employees vote to unionize, becoming chain's second union store

BERKELEY, Calif. - REI employees in Berkeley made history Thursday as a majority voted in favor of unionizing, becoming the second store in REI's nationwide chain to organize. "When we got the results, I was jumping for joy in my kitchen, and then I ran out the door cause I had to be at work," said Freddi Farias, an REI employee at the Berkeley store and one of the co-organizers who helped launched the organizing effort.
BERKELEY, CA

