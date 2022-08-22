ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearland, TX

How to watch the Little League World Series, Pearland, Texas vs Honolulu, Hawaii live stream, TV channel, start time

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9cML_0hRMUrRC00

The Little League World Series will continue on Monday after the Little League Classic on Sunday between the Orioles and Red Sox. We will have four games on Monday, the final game will feature Pearland, Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii at 7 p.m. ET on Monday night.

This should be a great matchup today in the LLWS, here is everything you need to know to catch the action on Thursday.

Pearland, Texas vs Honolulu, Hawaii

  • When: Monday, August 22
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Little League World Series Schedule

Saturday, August 20

  • Chinese Taipei vs. Panama, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN via fuboTV
  • Nolensville, Tennessee vs. Hagerstown, Indiana, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN via fuboTV
  • Canada vs. Mexico, 5 p.m. ET, on ESPN via fuboTV
  • Pearland, Texas vs Honolulu, Hawaii, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 via fuboTV

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

