How to watch the Little League World Series, Pearland, Texas vs Honolulu, Hawaii live stream, TV channel, start time
The Little League World Series will continue on Monday after the Little League Classic on Sunday between the Orioles and Red Sox. We will have four games on Monday, the final game will feature Pearland, Texas and Honolulu, Hawaii at 7 p.m. ET on Monday night.
This should be a great matchup today in the LLWS.
Pearland, Texas vs Honolulu, Hawaii
- When: Monday, August 22
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)
Little League World Series Schedule
Saturday, August 20
- Chinese Taipei vs. Panama, 1 p.m. ET on ESPN via fuboTV
- Nolensville, Tennessee vs. Hagerstown, Indiana, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN via fuboTV
- Canada vs. Mexico, 5 p.m. ET, on ESPN via fuboTV
- Pearland, Texas vs Honolulu, Hawaii, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2 via fuboTV
