ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

A Yankees fan was caught making a hot dog straw and MLB fans lost their minds

By Mary Clarke
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BSmtR_0hRMUpfk00

New York Yankees fans truly are in a different realm of fandom than the rest of us.

Sure, the Yankees are absolutely horrid right now in ways that define comprehension, but hey at least their fans are taking this slide well, right? Unfortunately on Monday, New York Nico on Instagram caught a Yankees fan committing one of the worst food violations in the history of the known universe.

You see, hot dogs and beer go quite well together at a ballpark. Separately. But this Yankees fan turned his hot dog into a makeshift straw, with which he then drank his beer through it in the most abhorred abomination you’ll ever see in your life.

I have… so many questions. The prominent one being… why? Just why?

While some people believe the hot dog straw may just be a bit to gain viral attention, MLB fans were appalled at the food sacrilege on display from this Yankees fan.

MLB fans were absolutely dismayed at this fan's hot dog straw

And yet somehow, there were baseball fans that agreed with the hot dog straw!

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

143K+
Followers
189K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy