A Yankees fan was caught making a hot dog straw and MLB fans lost their minds

New York Yankees fans truly are in a different realm of fandom than the rest of us.

Sure, the Yankees are absolutely horrid right now in ways that define comprehension, but hey at least their fans are taking this slide well, right? Unfortunately on Monday, New York Nico on Instagram caught a Yankees fan committing one of the worst food violations in the history of the known universe.

You see, hot dogs and beer go quite well together at a ballpark. Separately. But this Yankees fan turned his hot dog into a makeshift straw, with which he then drank his beer through it in the most abhorred abomination you’ll ever see in your life.

I have… so many questions. The prominent one being… why? Just why?

While some people believe the hot dog straw may just be a bit to gain viral attention, MLB fans were appalled at the food sacrilege on display from this Yankees fan.

MLB fans were absolutely dismayed at this fan's hot dog straw

And yet somehow, there were baseball fans that agreed with the hot dog straw!