Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: From (CBD) Pillows to White Noise Machines, Here’s How to Get Better Sleep

Click here to read the full article. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that we could all use a little more sleep sometimes. But that’s easier said than done. Whether it’s a busy schedule, annoying neighbors or anxious thoughts that keep you up at night, finding time to really sink into our beds for undisturbed slumber is harder and harder to come by. But there’s hope. From apps that help you fall asleep to melatonin and CBD concoctions, a number of companies are launching new ways to tackle insomnia. It’s not just products either – the Hotel...
TECHNOLOGY
psychologytoday.com

Calming Your Brain Through Breathwork

Body states related to breath can change brain activity. Slow controlled breathing, specifically inhaling through your nose, can help slow your thinking. Controlled breathing efforts provide regular and rhythmic somatosensory signals to your brain, which can help entrain a calming of your mind. Racing thoughts. Over thinking. Perseveration. These are...
YOGA
MedicalXpress

Why does my breath smell bad, and what can I do about it?

Most of us can't smell our own breath. If someone bravely informs you your breath smells, believe them, and do something about it. Or if you are worried you have bad breath, seek out a trusted opinion. Your breath can be the first sign something in your body needs attention....
HEALTH
sciencealert.com

Rarely Seen 'Red Sprites' Have Been Glimpsed in The Sky Above Chile

This new image, taken of the skies above Chile's Atacama Desert near the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) La Silla Observatory, shows bright red streaks in the sky known as red sprites. Red sprites are large-scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds, usually triggered by the discharges of positive...
ASTRONOMY
sciencealert.com

Dogs get dementia too sadly, but a simple habit seems to lower the risk

Dogs get dementia too. But it's often difficult to spot. Research published this week shows how common it is, especially in dogs over 10 years old. Here are some behavioral changes to watch out for in your senior dog and when to consult your veterinarian. What is doggy dementia?. Doggy...
PETS
sciencealert.com

Is The Pill Changing Your Behavior? Here's What The Science Says

The first hormonal contraceptive (the 'pill') was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1960. Hormonal contraceptives have since become one of the most prescribed drugs in the world, used daily by more than 100 million people worldwide. These drugs prevent pregnancy by delivering synthetic hormones into the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
DOPE Quick Reads

Unrelated Doppelganger 'Twins' Share Facial Features, DNA, & Behaviors

Spanish geneticists' research recently indicated that "people with similar facial features may have a similar DNA structure." In addition to a significant portion of their genes coinciding, those studied "often had similar height, weight, bad habits and level of education." Thus the researchers have determined that "unrelated people with similar faces have common genotypes. [i]
scitechdaily.com

Alcohol Changes Brain Activity Differently in Males and Females

Alcohol alters anxiety-related synchronized brain activity. According to a recent study published in the journal eNeuro, alcohol changes the synchronized brain activity in the amygdala of mice, but differently for male and female mice. Alcoholism is often associated with anxiety and sadness, and a brain area known as the amygdala...
HEALTH

