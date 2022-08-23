Read full article on original website
The Human Mind Is Not Meant to Be Awake After Midnight, Scientists Warn
In the middle of the night, the world can sometimes feel like a dark place. Under the cover of darkness, negative thoughts have a way of drifting through your mind, and as you lie awake, staring at the ceiling, you might start craving guilty pleasures, like a cigarette or a carb-heavy meal.
sciencealert.com
Ancient Human Ancestor Walked on Two Legs 7 Million Years Ago, Scientists Find
The switch to walking on two legs, instead of four, is a major moment in the evolution of our species, which is why scientists are keen to pinpoint exactly when it happened – and a new study puts the adaptation as happening around 7 million years ago. That's based...
Vapers complain their devices are leaving them exhausted, blurring their vision or giving them constipation
VAPERS complain their devices are leaving them exhausted, blurring their vision or giving them constipation, the medicines watchdog says. It has received some 200 reports from people suffering 556 different side-effects over the past three years. One user complained of hearing problems, while another claimed the gadgets left a ringing...
RS Recommends: From (CBD) Pillows to White Noise Machines, Here’s How to Get Better Sleep
Click here to read the full article. If there’s one thing we can all agree on, it’s that we could all use a little more sleep sometimes. But that’s easier said than done. Whether it’s a busy schedule, annoying neighbors or anxious thoughts that keep you up at night, finding time to really sink into our beds for undisturbed slumber is harder and harder to come by. But there’s hope. From apps that help you fall asleep to melatonin and CBD concoctions, a number of companies are launching new ways to tackle insomnia. It’s not just products either – the Hotel...
Miracle cure for baldness may lie in old, cheap hair-loss pill as medics tout ‘cost-effective’ treatment
A BLAST from the past hair pill may be a modern cure for baldness, medics say. The classic hair-loss formula popular in the 80s is seeing a steady comeback due to its reported effectiveness. Called minoxidil, it once acted as an important component of hair maintenance foams like Rogaine, the...
psychologytoday.com
Calming Your Brain Through Breathwork
Body states related to breath can change brain activity. Slow controlled breathing, specifically inhaling through your nose, can help slow your thinking. Controlled breathing efforts provide regular and rhythmic somatosensory signals to your brain, which can help entrain a calming of your mind. Racing thoughts. Over thinking. Perseveration. These are...
YOGA・
sciencealert.com
Astronomers Detect First Clear Signal of Carbon Dioxide in an Exoplanet's Atmosphere
An early – and exciting – science result from the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was announced today: the first unambiguous detection of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere of an exoplanet. This is the first detailed evidence for carbon dioxide ever detected in a planet outside our Solar System.
MedicalXpress
Why does my breath smell bad, and what can I do about it?
Most of us can't smell our own breath. If someone bravely informs you your breath smells, believe them, and do something about it. Or if you are worried you have bad breath, seek out a trusted opinion. Your breath can be the first sign something in your body needs attention....
sciencealert.com
Rarely Seen 'Red Sprites' Have Been Glimpsed in The Sky Above Chile
This new image, taken of the skies above Chile's Atacama Desert near the European Southern Observatory's (ESO) La Silla Observatory, shows bright red streaks in the sky known as red sprites. Red sprites are large-scale electrical discharges that occur high above thunderstorm clouds, usually triggered by the discharges of positive...
sciencealert.com
Dogs get dementia too sadly, but a simple habit seems to lower the risk
Dogs get dementia too. But it's often difficult to spot. Research published this week shows how common it is, especially in dogs over 10 years old. Here are some behavioral changes to watch out for in your senior dog and when to consult your veterinarian. What is doggy dementia?. Doggy...
PETS・
sciencealert.com
Is The Pill Changing Your Behavior? Here's What The Science Says
The first hormonal contraceptive (the 'pill') was approved by the US Food and Drug Administration in 1960. Hormonal contraceptives have since become one of the most prescribed drugs in the world, used daily by more than 100 million people worldwide. These drugs prevent pregnancy by delivering synthetic hormones into the...
Unrelated Doppelganger 'Twins' Share Facial Features, DNA, & Behaviors
Spanish geneticists' research recently indicated that "people with similar facial features may have a similar DNA structure." In addition to a significant portion of their genes coinciding, those studied "often had similar height, weight, bad habits and level of education." Thus the researchers have determined that "unrelated people with similar faces have common genotypes. [i]
scitechdaily.com
Alcohol Changes Brain Activity Differently in Males and Females
Alcohol alters anxiety-related synchronized brain activity. According to a recent study published in the journal eNeuro, alcohol changes the synchronized brain activity in the amygdala of mice, but differently for male and female mice. Alcoholism is often associated with anxiety and sadness, and a brain area known as the amygdala...
Medical News Today
Not getting enough sleep makes people less likely to help others, study finds
Inadequate sleep is a common problem and is linked to an increased risk of physical and mental health problems. A new study shows that sleep deprivation and poor sleep quality are associated with a decreased desire to help others. The study also indicates that the potential loss of 1 hour...
classicfm.com
Scientists record the tiny, monkeylike tarsiers that sing virtuosic duets together
After eavesdropping on their operatic duets, scientists found these tiny primates could be using their vocal virtuosity to attract a mate. Gursky’s spectral tarsiers are a pint-sized species of primate that bear a strikingly close resemblance to Yoda in Star Wars. They were even, supposedly, the original inspiration for the Jedi Master.
