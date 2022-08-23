Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five Patch Notes: All Weapon Buffs and Nerfs
Call of Duty: Warzone Season Five released on Wednesday ahead of the launch later in the day. Titled Last Stand, a fitting name for the last season of Warzone before the launch of Warzone 2 later this year. The new season launches with tons of new content including cosmetics, new...
How to Unlock the EX1 in Warzone Season 5
Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard Season 5 is finally here. With it, came a bunch of exciting changes. Although map changes and small gameplay changes are always good, new weapons are what's most interesting. Some weapons are great and others not so much. But with Season 5 came a weapon that definitely wasn't used in World War II, the EX1.
Under-Used Cold War SMG Has the Potential to be the Best Sniper Support
Popular YouTuber Metaphor claims that the LC10 is the best sniper support weapon in Warzone, but more specifically Caldera. The popular content creator is a heavy supporter of the Cold War SMG, saying that it is “slept on” and that it's “definitely a top-tier sniper support.”. The...
Business Insider
How the Glock 19 became the pistol of choice for the world's elite troops
This little Austrian pistol changed the world of duty pistols. To design the original Glock 17, Gaston Glock teamed up with a council of engineers, professional shooters, military members, and police officers. A machine-pistol variant came to be, and then the compact variant of the 17, the Glock 19, was born.
Meta Vanguard AR Variable Scopes Nerfed in Warzone Season 5
With the intent of "widening options even further by addressing the top performers to be more in-line," it appears the Vanguard assault rifle Variable Scopes have been nerfed in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5. As many in the Warzone community can likely attest to, the Variable Scope offerings for...
Destiny 2 Season of Plunder Details
Destiny 2's Season of Plunder is upon us. Here are the details.
Warzone Season 5 Sniper Rifle Tier List
Our Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 sniper rifle tier list is here to break down which of the guns are the best to use in Caldera, Fortune's Keep, and Rebirth Island with the launch of Raven Software's latest major balancing update. Although we didn't get an all-new sniper rifle...
R-301 ADS Bug Seemingly Found in Apex Legends Season 14
Some players are reporting that Apex Legends' longtime reliable gun might not be so much at the moment in Season 14: Hunted. As many seasoned players can likely attest to, the R-301 Carbine has long been one of the most popular weapons in the game thanks to its steady recoil pattern.
Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes Detailed
A full look at the Lost Ark Under the Arkesian Sun Patch Notes
Warzone Season 5 Caldera Map Changes: What's New?
Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5: Last Stand, the final season of content for Vanguard, is set to debut several map changes for the game's flagship battle royale map, Caldera. From POI updates to the new Gulag, lighting and more, here's a breakdown of the all of the Caldera map changes in Warzone Season 5.
Moonbreaker Release Date Information
Moonbreaker will launch globally into Early Access on September 29 on PC and Mac. Players can have earlier access on Steam as Unknown Worlds will be hosting two free Steam Preview weekends before September 29.
Apex Legends Care Package Buff Increases Legendary Weapon Drop Rate
Apex Legends fans know the struggle of finding an early Care Package to find absolute garbage. Respawn Entertainment has obviously seen the frustration and buffed the drop rates of legendary weapons only found in care packages. As before weapons like the Kraber had a 7% drop rate in the first...
ESRB Leak Suggests DMZ Mode Will be F2P Alongside Warzone 2
Less than a week after the release date of Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 was supposedly leaked, it appears Infinity Ward's in-development "DMZ" mode will be launching for free alongside the new battle royale instead of Modern Warfare II. The leak was apparently dropped Monday by the Entertainment Software Rating...
Apex Legends Bug Allows Players to Hide Inside Supply Bins
Another hilarious bug has appeared in Apex Legends, or at least it's funny to watch. It's probably infuriating to experience it. As seen below, Redditor TTVSnaps shows looting a suspicious Golden Backpack sitting in front of a supply bin. That should have been the first warning. When he quickly opens...
yankodesign.com
This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land
The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
torquenews.com
Best Floor Jack Comparison Tests Reveal Which Harbor Freight Jack to Buy and Which to Probably Avoid
Prices on 3-ton floor jacks can range anywhere from less than $100 to as much as $1000 or more, which begs the question: Can a cheaper floor jack perform just as well as the more expensive ones? Find out now some very important aspects of floor jack buying you need to know before buying one; and, which Harbor Freight floor jack to buy and those you will probably want to avoid.
CARS・
How to Unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact
How to unlock the Sumeru Reputation System in Genshin Impact.
TFT Set 7.5: New Champions and Traits
TFT Set 7.5: Uncharted Realms is bringing players new units and traits to dive into. Here are all of the new traits and units that are currently live on the PBE servers. The first three units introduced by Mortdog, Lead Producer of TFT, were Zippy, Terra and Nomsy. Even though Nomsy was already in Set 7, he is now his own unit instead of being tied to the Trainer trait. These units are all dragons.
Gun Game Mode Potentially Making Its Way to Apex Legends
Leaked audio from Apex Legends seems to confirm the arrival of a new Gun Game mode coming to the battle royale. HYPERMYST, a Twitter user that has previously leaked Apex Legends content, released audio of the Apex Legends announcer saying lines such as "a team has reached half the points necessary for victory" and "a team is five points from victory."
Valorant Agent 21 Apparently Leaked, Alternate to Viper
Valorant Agent 21 abilities have apparently been leaked detailing what looks to be the main competitor to Viper in the meta.
