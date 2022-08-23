Read full article on original website
North Platte Telegraph
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Wednesday:. (Red Balls: two, twenty-five; White Balls: one, four) (twenty-three, twenty-six, thirty, thirty-eight, forty; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 135,000,000. MyDaY. Month: 9, Day: 2, Year: 24. (Month: nine; Day: two; Year: twenty-four) Pick 3.
Geiser: Visit Game and Parks at the State Fair
The Nebraska State Fair starts today in Grand Island and goes through Sept. 2. You won’t want to miss the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Outdoor Encounter exhibit in the Nebraska building. The Nebraska State Fair is a longstanding Nebraska tradition that the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission...
Prep notebook: Gothenburg, Ogallala battle for the Platte River trophy again
What’s a better way to kick off a prep football season than a matchup between rival schools?. Not much if you ask members of the Gothenburg and Ogallala teams. The programs will renew the battle for the Platte River Trophy on Friday night. “I don’t think we’ll have an...
Shuffling the deck: Take a look through the 2022 Husker football preview guide
Take a look at the 2022 preview guide for Nebraska football.
Florida primary: Crist wins Democratic gubernatorial contest
MIAMI (AP) — U.S. Rep. and former Republican Gov. Charlie Crist will try to derail Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' bid for reelection in November after defeating state Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried in Tuesday's primary. In another race attracting attention, U.S. Rep. Val Demings defeated three lesser-known candidates for the Democratic nomination for a U.S. Senate seat. She will face incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio. Both DeSantis and Rubio ran unopposed in the primary. Voters also chose candidates for attorney general, agriculture commissioner and U.S. House seats. A look at other contests:
Watch now: Lincoln school district looking into claims made about presentation to staff on how to serve transgender students
Lincoln Public Schools is looking into content shared at a recent workshop for school nurses, counselors, psychologists, therapists and other staff members on how they can help transgender students. Flanked by school board members Tuesday afternoon, Superintendent Paul Gausman said the district was aware of "disagreements about what was actually...
Judge dismisses ex-Lincoln officer's discrimination lawsuit
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A judge has dismissed the discrimination lawsuit of a former Lincoln Police Department spokeswoman, saying her allegations did not sufficiently prove a hostile work environment. Erin Spilker said in her lawsuit that she faced years of discrimination and that the department not only mishandled allegations...
One person dies, another seriously injured in two-vehicle crash west of Dwight
One person died and another was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash west of Dwight. The crash occurred about 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Nebraska 15 and 66, according to the Butler County Sheriff's Office. The names of those involved are being withheld pending the completion of the investigation.
