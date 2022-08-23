ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area

GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
GASTONIA, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
State
North Carolina State
City
Greensboro, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
State
South Carolina State
WCNC

Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road

The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nc State#Violent Crime#Cmpd#Cms#Durham Motel
WBTV

Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery

‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

1 killed, another hurt in north Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to Medic. Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Matt Garrett Street and Tranquil Oak Place around 12:45 a.m. Monday. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bald eagle went through TSA at a North Carolina airport

CHARLOTTE — A bald eagle was seen going through Transportation Security Administration screening at Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this week. According to TSA Southeast on Twitter, Clark, the bald eagle, got special treatment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

'America, heck yeah!': Bald eagle checked by security at Charlotte Airport

‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. Charlotte Airport has second greatest yearly airfare …. Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in …. ‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. ‘90210’ actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85. Policy experts warning taxpayers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Two people stabbed following alleged road rage incident in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were stabbed following an alleged road rage incident in the Plaza Midwood area Thursday afternoon, according to multiple witnesses. Queen City News crews were along Thomas Avenue as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of the stabbing. Witnesses told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

New Lancaster police chief introduced to community

He was introduced to the community as the new man in charge after the city went more than a year without a permanent chief, and he's ready to hit the ground running. New Lancaster police chief introduced to community. Policy experts warning taxpayers on Biden’s Loan …. “For me,...
LANCASTER, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy