Suspect’s sister says ‘desperation’ led to cross-Charlotte chase in July
CHARLOTTE — Tyler Harding is awaiting trial on a slew of criminal charges connected with a police chase that swept up and down Charlotte last month, but in an exclusive interview with Channel 9, his sister says the incident was an act of desperation. Selina Harding says there’s no...
Charlotte police investigating deadly shooting in Hidden Valley
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in the Hidden Valley neighborhood of northeast Charlotte Wednesday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to a reported shooting just after midnight Tuesday night along West Sugar Creek Road. When officers arrived, they found a man who'd been shot. The victim was rushed to a hospital where he later died, according to CMPD.
Gastonia Police: Missing 16-year-old might be in the Charlotte area
GASTONIA, N.C. — The Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help searching for a missing teenager. Christina Seiple, 16, was reported missing by her family. According to Gastonia Police, Seiple's family believes she may be in the Charlotte area with her boyfriend. For the latest breaking news, weather...
Woman in custody after police pursuit ends in east Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over a police pursuit Thursday afternoon as a driver weaved through traffic on Charlotte streets. The car sped through areas along North Tryon Street and East Sugar Creek Road at about 4 p.m. The driver entered turn lanes and medians several times. The...
Suspect on the loose after deadly wreck on I-85 in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The person who caused a deadly crash on Interstate 85 in north Charlotte is still on the loose, police say. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said the suspect crashed into the back of a car that was stopped due to traffic near Statesville Avenue, just north of I-77. The impact caused that vehicle to crash into another car sitting on I-85.
2 charged with murder of man shot, killed in northeast Charlotte, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people are facing murder charges in the death of a man who died in the hospital Wednesday after a shooting in northeast Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting around 12:15 a.m. on August 24 near the 1100 block of West […]
Police video released of shootout injuring Mecklenburg County deputy, suspect
CHARLOTTE — Dashcam and bodycam video were released Thursday in a shooting that happened in northeast Charlotte in February when a Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputy was shot five times before returning fire, striking a suspect. On Feb. 19, Deputy Dijon Whyms was flagged down by a man who...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide off Sugar Creek Road
The crash happened near Statesville Avenue and involved a truck and a car. It appeared the truck rear-ended the car. Happening today, new federal laws to help stop ghost guns from ending up in your neighborhood will be in place. Raises for CMS teachers approved. Updated: 6 hours ago. With...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police investigating homicide at north Charlotte convenience store
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a deadly overnight shooting at a convenience store off West Sugar Creek Road, close to Reagan Drive. Officers say it happened around 12:15 this morning. Police at the scene told WBTV crew two men were arguing, one shot the other then took...
North Carolina man arrested for acting as Duke Energy employee: sheriff
Mark Absher, 53, is charged with 25 counts of damage to Duke Energy equipment and 25 counts of interfering with electric meters, among others.
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Man wanted for Charlotte convenience store robbery
‘It was shocking’: Homeowner discovers bullet holes, surveillance camera captures apparent shooting. A homeowner in Gaston County is hoping someone comes forward after she says shots were fired into her home. NCDOT looking into extending part of I-85 in Gaston County. Updated: 55 minutes ago. The state is looking...
1 killed, another hurt in north Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in north Charlotte early Monday morning, according to Medic. Police said the crash happened near the intersection of Matt Garrett Street and Tranquil Oak Place around 12:45 a.m. Monday. One person was pronounced dead on the scene, […]
Bald eagle went through TSA at a North Carolina airport
CHARLOTTE — A bald eagle was seen going through Transportation Security Administration screening at Charlotte Douglas International Airport earlier this week. According to TSA Southeast on Twitter, Clark, the bald eagle, got special treatment at Charlotte Douglas International Airport. “TSA officers are used to seeing an eagle on their...
Detectives conduct homicide investigation at northeast Charlotte apartment complex, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE — One person died from a gunshot wound Tuesday afternoon in northeast Charlotte, paramedics said. The homicide investigation appeared to be around a white car riddled with several bullet holes in the parking lot at the Belmont at Tryon apartments along Sawyers Mill Road off North Tryon Street.
wccbcharlotte.com
CMPD: Man Shot In South Charlotte Pronounced Dead At Hospital
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 34-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal south Charlotte shooting, detectives say. Police say Taveon Deprea Jones was pronounced dead at a local hospital Monday night. Around 7:19 p.m. on Monday, officers responded to an assault with a deadly weapon with...
fox46.com
'America, heck yeah!': Bald eagle checked by security at Charlotte Airport
‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. Charlotte Airport has second greatest yearly airfare …. Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in …. ‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. ‘90210’ actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85. Policy experts warning taxpayers...
CMPD investigates homicide in southeast Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a homicide Monday night in southeast Charlotte. Officers were called to Marvin Road near North Wendover Road shortly before 7:30 p.m. No further information has been released. Return to this story for updates. (Watch the video below: Officer shot, another returns fire, striking...
fox46.com
Two people stabbed following alleged road rage incident in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were stabbed following an alleged road rage incident in the Plaza Midwood area Thursday afternoon, according to multiple witnesses. Queen City News crews were along Thomas Avenue as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of the stabbing. Witnesses told...
fox46.com
New Lancaster police chief introduced to community
He was introduced to the community as the new man in charge after the city went more than a year without a permanent chief, and he's ready to hit the ground running. New Lancaster police chief introduced to community. Policy experts warning taxpayers on Biden’s Loan …. “For me,...
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation
The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp Stewart Road.
