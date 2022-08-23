Somers Point Business Association member spotlight. Artist and teacher Kathleen Arleth opened Great Bay Gallery in 1993 in two rooms of the circa 1900 Victorian home at 829 Bay Avenue in the Bay Front Historic District of bayside community of Somers Point, New Jersey. Over the years, the Gallery has exhibited both established area artists as well as emerging local artists. In addition to individual exhibits, since the summer of 2012, the Gallery has presented annual exhibits based on group themes that present the work both visual artists and poets including The Point of Porches, Celebrating Exit 30, Alley Art, Come to the Garden Part, and Summer Wind. Summer 2022, the Gallery is exhibiting its 16th summer exhibit with Sand in Your Shoes until September 1 with a reception for 16 artists and 6 poets on August 20 from 5- 8 pm; Poets will be reading at 6pm in the driveway. The reception is free and open to the public; all art work is available for purchase.

SOMERS POINT, NJ ・ 19 HOURS AGO