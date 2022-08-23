Read full article on original website
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. Raises Over $611,000 for City Youth Groups, Presents Checks to Beneficiaries of His Inaugural Gala Fundraiser
Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small Sr. made a historic donation of $611,130 to support youth programs in the city during a special check presentation ceremony held at Resorts Casino on Thursday, August 25, 2022. With representatives from numerous Atlantic City youth organizations on hand, as well as Resorts Casino owner...
2022 Atlantic City Airshow exceeds expectations
The Annual Atlantic City Airshow drew an estimated 550,000 spectators to the Atlantic City Beaches and Boardwalk on August 24, exceeding early estimates of 400,000 – 500,000. The USAF Thunderbirds roared overhead as well as the US Army Golden Knights, Full Throttle Formation Team and more! Spectators were treated...
Discover Great Bay Gallery
Somers Point Business Association member spotlight. Artist and teacher Kathleen Arleth opened Great Bay Gallery in 1993 in two rooms of the circa 1900 Victorian home at 829 Bay Avenue in the Bay Front Historic District of bayside community of Somers Point, New Jersey. Over the years, the Gallery has exhibited both established area artists as well as emerging local artists. In addition to individual exhibits, since the summer of 2012, the Gallery has presented annual exhibits based on group themes that present the work both visual artists and poets including The Point of Porches, Celebrating Exit 30, Alley Art, Come to the Garden Part, and Summer Wind. Summer 2022, the Gallery is exhibiting its 16th summer exhibit with Sand in Your Shoes until September 1 with a reception for 16 artists and 6 poets on August 20 from 5- 8 pm; Poets will be reading at 6pm in the driveway. The reception is free and open to the public; all art work is available for purchase.
What’s Happening in Ocean City
Tickets on Sale for Lee Greenwood With the Ocean City Pops. Country music singer-songwriter Lee Greenwood will join the Ocean City Pops for a special concert at the Ocean City Music Pier on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022. Greenwood holds a special place in the hearts of Ocean City residents and visitors, because his 1984 hit “God Bless the U.S.A.” has been a part of the daily boardwalk flag-raising ceremony every summer for more than 20 years.
FEMA selects five projects in Atlantic & Cape May Counties for funding
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced that a total of five South Jersey resiliency projects have been selected. FEMA awarded a $70,875 grant to Wildwood Crest to fund the conceptual design of a stormwater pump station to serve the Washington Avenue area. Dozens of repetitive loss properties will benefit from the added protection provided by this project.
Up, up and Away
The plane landed an hour ago, but my feet are still not touching the ground. I’m on Cloud 9!. Today I had the opportunity to fly with the Full Throttle Formation Team, one of the flight performance teams flying in the Atlantic City Airshow. I must admit, I was...
USAF Thunderbirds: American Pride in the Sky
You may have heard a loud roar over your home Monday evening. The United States Air Force Thunderbirds soared over South Jersey in preparation for the annual Atlantic City Airshow. The squadron landed at the 177th Fighter Wing in Egg Harbor Township, Monday evening, August 22. The Thunderbirds are considered...
Events and Happenings
Seminole Ballroom at Hard Rock 1000 Boardwalk, Atlantic City. “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” will stay in Atlantic City for a limited engagement before moving across North America. Art lovers will have the opportunity to live this unique, unforgettable experience. Super American Circus. Thursdays-Sundays. Showboat 801 Boardwalk, Atlantic...
OC Lifeguard wins Olympic gold medal
The Ocean City Beach Patrol’s tradition of winning intercity rowing and swimming has its roots in the Olympic Games. Long before the lifeguards won either a Cape May County or South Jersey championship, OCBP Hall of Famer John B. Kelly Sr. was wearing three Olympic gold medals. Kelly, competing...
OCTC Is Going Green With Shrek the Musical Jr
Students of the Ocean City Theatre Company will round out the 2022 Summer Season with their version of Shrek the Musical Jr. at the Ocean City Music Pier on August 26th and 27th at 7:30pm. This student adaptation features a cast of over forty 5th – 8th graders and is based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation motion picture, fantastic Broadway musical, and book by William Steig.
