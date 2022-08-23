ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cabarrus County, NC

Huge changes are ahead for the Queen City

The Charlotte City Council gave its stamp of approval on the Unified Development Ordinance on Tuesdsay night. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers rookie Amare Barno. Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy …. Pageland Town council hears first reading about inevitable …. ‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 Dilworth...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Gastonia gets its first-ever food hall

The prime location of a building that housed a former Save-A-Lot grocery store will be converted into a food hall. White House expected to announce $10K student loan …. Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, …. Police: Fayetteville man suspected of stabbing wife …. U.S. court blocks Wake...
GASTONIA, NC
'America, heck yeah!': Bald eagle checked by security at Charlotte Airport

‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. Charlotte Airport has second greatest yearly airfare …. Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in …. ‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. ‘90210’ actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85. Policy experts warning taxpayers...
CHARLOTTE, NC
‘Huge changes coming’: Charlotte City Council approves UDO, social districts

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huge changes are headed for the Queen City as the Charlotte City Council gave their stamp of approval to the Unified Development Ordinance. The UDO is a document that’s been years in the making, as well as plans to set up social districts all around town. Queen City News is breaking down the changes that could be coming to your neighborhood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
New Lancaster police chief introduced to community

He was introduced to the community as the new man in charge after the city went more than a year without a permanent chief, and he's ready to hit the ground running. New Lancaster police chief introduced to community. Policy experts warning taxpayers on Biden’s Loan …. “For me,...
LANCASTER, SC
‘Unanimous vote’: New light rail station approved in South End

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In a unanimous vote, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a new light rail stop between the East/West station and the New Bern station. This new location will be by Publix and Sycamore Brewing. Officials will now start working on the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SWAT was activated to help de-escalate a situation in east Charlotte Monday night, according to CMPD. Police are working to apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants. The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Two charged in murder of 25-year-old man in University City area: CMPD

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
York woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement: SLED

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A York County woman tried to impersonate state law enforcement and is now facing charges, the SC Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday. York resident Ashley Wilson, 33, has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
YORK COUNTY, SC
Two people stabbed following alleged road rage incident in Plaza Midwood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were stabbed following an alleged road rage incident in the Plaza Midwood area Thursday afternoon, according to multiple witnesses. Queen City News crews were along Thomas Avenue as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of the stabbing. Witnesses told...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte man pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud, drug and firearms charges

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has pleaded guilty to participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme, drug distribution, and illegal gun possession authorities announced on Tuesday. Donte O’Neill Clements, 33, of Charlotte, and his co-conspirator, Kaila Leaann Shanteau-Jackson, 30, also of Charlotte, both face time in prison....
CHARLOTTE, NC

