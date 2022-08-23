Read full article on original website
fox46.com
‘Podcast in the Park’: Host interviews people about their faith at Freedom Park
For a Mooresville man, zeroing in on the heart of someone's story can be a walk in the Park. ‘Podcast in the Park’: Host interviews people about …. ‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. ‘90210’ actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85. Policy experts...
fox46.com
West Rowan Middle School on remote learning after bacteria found in HVAC
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A middle school in Rowan County will be operating remotely through the end of the week after bacteria was discovered in the HVAC system, school officials said. Rowan-Salisbury Schools confirmed with Queen City News that West Rowan Middle School is on all-remote...
fox46.com
Huge changes are ahead for the Queen City
The Charlotte City Council gave its stamp of approval on the Unified Development Ordinance on Tuesdsay night. Exclusive: 1-on-1 with Panthers rookie Amare Barno. Rowan County man arrested for acting as Duke Energy …. Pageland Town council hears first reading about inevitable …. ‘Pointless & terrible’: At least 7 Dilworth...
fox46.com
Gastonia gets its first-ever food hall
The prime location of a building that housed a former Save-A-Lot grocery store will be converted into a food hall. White House expected to announce $10K student loan …. Veteran being evicted sets building, camper on fire, …. Police: Fayetteville man suspected of stabbing wife …. U.S. court blocks Wake...
fox46.com
'America, heck yeah!': Bald eagle checked by security at Charlotte Airport
‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. Charlotte Airport has second greatest yearly airfare …. Why South Carolinians are quitting their jobs in …. ‘America, heck yeah!’: Bald eagle checked by security …. ‘90210’ actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85. Policy experts warning taxpayers...
fox46.com
‘Huge changes coming’: Charlotte City Council approves UDO, social districts
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Huge changes are headed for the Queen City as the Charlotte City Council gave their stamp of approval to the Unified Development Ordinance. The UDO is a document that’s been years in the making, as well as plans to set up social districts all around town. Queen City News is breaking down the changes that could be coming to your neighborhood.
fox46.com
New Lancaster police chief introduced to community
He was introduced to the community as the new man in charge after the city went more than a year without a permanent chief, and he's ready to hit the ground running. New Lancaster police chief introduced to community. Policy experts warning taxpayers on Biden’s Loan …. “For me,...
fox46.com
‘Unanimous vote’: New light rail station approved in South End
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — In a unanimous vote, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission voted on Wednesday to approve a new light rail stop between the East/West station and the New Bern station. This new location will be by Publix and Sycamore Brewing. Officials will now start working on the...
fox46.com
SWAT activated to de-escalate east Charlotte situation
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – SWAT was activated to help de-escalate a situation in east Charlotte Monday night, according to CMPD. Police are working to apprehend a suspect with outstanding arrest warrants. The incident began around 3 p.m. on the 12500 block of Leaning Pine Lane near Camp...
fox46.com
Two charged in murder of 25-year-old man in University City area: CMPD
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Two people have been charged in the murder of a 25-year-old man that happened Tuesday in the University City area, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Joshua Douglas, 22, has been charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon, and Jeffrey Jones, 30,...
fox46.com
York woman arrested for impersonating law enforcement: SLED
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A York County woman tried to impersonate state law enforcement and is now facing charges, the SC Law Enforcement Division announced Tuesday. York resident Ashley Wilson, 33, has been accused of impersonating a law enforcement officer. BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign...
fox46.com
Two people stabbed following alleged road rage incident in Plaza Midwood
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two people were stabbed following an alleged road rage incident in the Plaza Midwood area Thursday afternoon, according to multiple witnesses. Queen City News crews were along Thomas Avenue as emergency personnel descended upon the area for reports of the stabbing. Witnesses told...
fox46.com
Ex-Concord officer will not face charges in fatal shooting of suspect at Nissan dealership: DA
CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A former Concord police officer will not face charges in the fatal shooting of a suspect that occurred in February 2022 at a Nissan dealership, according to the Cabarrus County District Attorney’s Office. The decision was made after a review of the...
fox46.com
Charlotte man pleads guilty to COVID-19 fraud, drug and firearms charges
CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Charlotte man has pleaded guilty to participating in a COVID-19 fraud scheme, drug distribution, and illegal gun possession authorities announced on Tuesday. Donte O’Neill Clements, 33, of Charlotte, and his co-conspirator, Kaila Leaann Shanteau-Jackson, 30, also of Charlotte, both face time in prison....
