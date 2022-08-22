Read full article on original website
WALB 10
Visit Valdosta launches ‘Valdostahhh’ campaign
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Many people know Valdosta or its championship sports teams or its amazing 3-in-1 theme park Wild Adventures. But what people don’t know is that Valdosta has so much more to offer. The increase in tourism revenue supports new and improved attractions for Valdosta. Visit Valdosta...
WALB 10
City of Valdosta provides water bill assistance
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Some South Georgians say they have had problems since the pandemic putting their lives back together. A lot of families have been struggling to pay bills. The City of Valdosta collaborated with Coastal Plain EOA and decided to take action and provide families with water bill assistance.
valdostatoday.com
Winners announced in Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest
HAHIRA – The Fifth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest winners were announced at the WWALS fundraiser. Everyone had a good time, it was a successful fundraiser for WWALS, and here are the winners of the Fifth Annual Suwannee Riverkeeper Songwriting Contest. The winners were chosen by judges J.J. Rolle,...
valdostatoday.com
Lowndes County schools ranked #1 most equitable
LOWNDES CO. – A new report by WalletHub has ranked Lowndes County Schools as the most equitable school district in Georgia. With low-income school districts underfunded by around $6,700 per pupil, WalletHub released its report on the Most and Least Equitable School Districts in Georgia. To find out where school funding is distributed most fairly, WalletHub scored the equitability of each school district in Georgia based on two metrics: average household income and expenditures for public elementary and secondary schools per pupil.
valdostatoday.com
LHS student attends FBLA National Conference
LOWNDES CO. – A Lowndes High School student, Lauren Greer, recently attended the Georgia FBLA 2022 National Leadership Conference. Lowndes High School student Lauren Greer was among ten Georgia FBLA students. recently elected to represent the state Future Business Leaders of America Georgia. Chapter at the 2022 National Leadership...
WCTV
Uptick of fentanyl overdoses reported in South Georgia
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Several South Georgia communities are seeing high numbers of Fentanyl overdoses. According to the Department of Public Health for Southwest Georgia, out of their 13 county district, Tift county has some of the highest numbers of fentanyl overdoses in the area. Herby Benson, Tift County State...
Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy
A group of residents and environmentalists are fighting to prevent the world’s largest wood pellet plant from coming to a predominantly Black and Hispanic community in south Georgia. The Southern Environmental Law Center and Concerned Citizens of Cook County are asking a judge to revoke an air quality permit for the planned Adel plant on […] The post Georgia communities mobilize against expansion of foul-smelling wood-burning energy appeared first on Georgia Recorder.
wfxl.com
City of Pelham gets historic city manager
History is being made in Pelham with the city’s youngest and first African American city manager taking office. The change comes after months of issues between the city’s government and the community. 26 year old Christian Drake grew up in Pelham, Georgia. He graduated from Pelham High School...
valdostatoday.com
Valdosta educators supporting the science of reading
VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools educators are becoming certified district facilitators to support the science of reading in VCS classrooms. Valdosta City Schools educators are becoming more knowledgeable to support other educators with implementing high-impact reading strategies through Reading Horizons. They are now certified district facilitators to support the science of reading within VCS classrooms.
WCTV
UPDATE: Leon County teacher shortage continues
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The teacher shortage continues nationwide and right here in Florida. Leon County Schools are still trying to fill some vacancies for teacher positions throughout the district. However, the superintendent insists those vacancies are not impacting the learning in the classrooms. WCTV’s capital city correspondent Mike Rogers...
Addressing period poverty in Leon County
21% of women in Leon County live at or below the poverty level. This means they may not be able to afford menstrual products.
greenepublishing.com
First Responder Spotlight: Meet FHP Trooper Craig Lents
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) Senior Trooper Craig Lents started his work in law enforcement at the Florida Department of Transportation (FDT) in the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance in 2005. In July of 2011, the Office of Motor Carrier Compliance officially transitioned from FDT to the FHP as a result of Senate Bill 2160, and Lents has continued his work there ever since. Now, Lents belongs to Troop I of the Office of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement (CVE), and primarily services Madison, Taylor and Jefferson Counties, as he lives in the area.
Tallahassee, August 24 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison County HS football team will have a game with Rickards High School on August 24, 2022, 15:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Thomasville to pay tribute to 9/11 with memorial stair climb
The Thomasville Professional Firefighters Association is hosting a memorial stair climb to commemorate lives lost on 9/11.
wfxl.com
Watchdog group calls out Grady Co. hospital for violating federal healthcare rule
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - The watchdog website PatientRightsAdvocate.org, in their latest publication, is calling out a southwest Georgia hospital for not fully complying with federal law. PatientRightsAdvocate.org is a non-profit organization that tracks upfront healthcare prices. The group issues a semi-annual hospital price transparency compliance report. This report was...
southgatv.com
Moultrie’s Main Street Park under construction
MOULTRIE, GA- The playground at Main Street Park is undergoing construction to bring a cooler and safer play environment to the children of Moultrie. Maggie Davidson, Director of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority says, “We’ve got a shaded structure going up that will cover the play area, they’re putting in the footers for the uprights right now and they’ll come back next week to finish constructing everything and putting the shade over the top.”
WALB 10
1 charged in Valdosta stolen gun incident
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one man who was reported to have brandished a handgun at citizens and was later discovered with a stolen gun and drugs, according to the agency. On Aug. 23, at approximately 7:36 p.m., Valdosta Police Officers responded to the area of...
wfxl.com
Removal of Exit 11 bridge in Lowndes County scheduled for August 29
The removal of a bridge in Lowndes County is expected to impact I-75 traffic. According to the Georgia Department of Transportation, a contractor plans to begin removing the northernmost bridge at the Interstate 75 (I-75) Exit 11 interchange. This is the state Route (SR) 31/Madison Highway interchange. The removal of...
Toddler found safe after Levi's Call in Thomasville, authorities say
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Update: The GBI said the child has been found safe and a 50-year-old woman is in custody in connection to her disappearance. Authorities issued a Levi's Call for a missing toddler from Thomasville, Georgia, Sunday night. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office activated the alert when Aurora...
WALB 10
Fla. woman charged in Uber driver carjacking
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Florida woman was charged in connection to a carjacking at gunpoint that happened when she was taking an Uber to Valdosta, according to the Echols County Sheriff’s Office. Camille Williams, 24, was charged in connection to the carjacking that happened on Highway 94. She...
